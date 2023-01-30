Red heavy rain warnings issued for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel. Video / Auckland Emergency Management

The Whitianga Summer Concert due to take place on Sunday has been cancelled due to the current weather event in the North Island.

Greenstone Entertainment announced the cancellation of the Coromandel event based on information received from authorities including Civil Defence, local council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

MetService this morning extended its rain warnings across Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty as an “atmospheric river” is due to hit already soaked areas across the region.

Greenstone said via social media this morning: “This was our only option given our priority must always be to protect the health and safety of both our crew that are tasked with setting up and delivering the show, and of course all our concert goers who predominantly travel to get to the show.”

Concert goers who purchased tickets online will be contacted directly by Moshtix.

“You don’t need to do anything; your ticket(s) will be automatically refunded back to your credit card used to purchase and they’ll let you know when this has been done. Please allow up to 30 days for the funds to return to your account. If your card details have changed, please wait for Moshtix to contact you directly regarding this,” Greenstone said.

Fans who purchased tickets at local outlets, will be contacted directly by Greenstone Entertainment and will receive a refund within 30 days.

The concert series which is also due to play Taupō on February 4 and Queenstown on February 11 features ZZ Top, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots and The Angels.

Meanwhile, State Highway 25A on the Coromandel Peninsula has now completely collapsed near the summit and will be closed until further notice. State Highway 25 between Coromandel town and Whitianga is now open.

Tapu-Coroglen Rd, 309 Rd, Port Jackson Rd and Linton and Weka Rds are also closed.