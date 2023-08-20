Weather: Wet, windy start to the week

Auckland will be wet and windy tomorrow, but the weather will begin to ease as the week progresses. Photo / Michael Craig

The country is in for a windy, wet start to the week. However, forecasters note this weather won’t hang around for long.

Today, a powerful, chilly southwest flow develops over New Zealand. During the day, a trough of cold air in the upper atmosphere will also flow across the country, causing certain areas to experience unstable conditions.

A strong wind watch is in place for Northland, Auckland - including Great Barrier Island - and the Coromandel Peninsula, beginning at 9am this morning and ending at 6pm.

Strong Wind Watch issued for Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne, Great Barrier Is, Hawkes Bay, Northland, Wellington https://t.co/CSFR4i5VHK — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) August 20, 2023

Southwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places, MetService warned.

Coastal regions in Whanganui, Taranaki, Waitomo and the western Waikato, as well as Auckland and Northland, are at low risk of thunderstorms during the morning.

The same risk carries on to the afternoon, also impacting northern Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne as the day progresses.

The cold air trough in the upper atmosphere will sweep east across the North Island in the late afternoon and evening.

⚠️Expect a windy & wet Monday in the North Island.



🌬️The windiest regions will be Northland, Auckland, Wellington, & the east coast, where gusts could reach or exceed 80 km/h.



Many regions will also see numerous showers & periods of rain.



🙂Better weather arrives from Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wsG5fDW4Qq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 20, 2023

Regardless of whether thunderstorms form or not, hail is likely in all of these places, MetService reported on their website.

A strong wind watch is also in place further down the country in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay north and east of Wairoa and Wellington today.

Then, from later Tuesday to Friday, a weak ridge of high pressure typically dominates over New Zealand. However, on Thursday and early Friday, a weak front is likely to move northward over the South Island, and a low with an accompanying rainband may affect the northern North Island.

At this stage, MetService said there is currently only a small chance these features may cause severe weather.