MetService National weather: July 28th - 30th

More wild winter conditions are coming this weekend - with wet weather continuing in western parts of the country while snow alerts remain in place for some alpine passes in the south.

Severe weather warnings and heavy rain watches are in place for Nelson, Marlborough and Wellington, spanning till the end of the weekend.

And a heavy snow warning is in place for inland Marlborough, south of Seddon, and Canterbury high country north of Culverden.

The snowfall is expected to start tomorrow night and last for 10 hours.

Another low is brewing in the Tasman Sea today and moves over the country during the weekend.



Severe Weather Watches have been issued this morning for central New Zealand, with heavy snow possible for inland Marlborough.



More details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/g006GDUpsp — MetService (@MetService) July 28, 2022

MetService is warning more bad weather is just days away with heavy rain and strong winds set to affect both islands.

While much of the east is in for a fine day, winds laced with showers were expected to move on to Fiordland this afternoon and track up the South Island across the rest of the day, bringing rain to southern and western regions.

Rain was also expected to fall over the lower half of the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said this weekend another low was expected to affect the country from the Tasman Sea.

"This low is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to central parts of the country – that's Buller, Nelson, Marlborough and the southern parts of the North Island from Taranaki to Wellington and Wairarapa."

It is a bit of a mixed bag this morning with showers affecting the country.



See what is in store for your region by accessing the latest radar imagery here:https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 pic.twitter.com/H5BUxbkHp8 — MetService (@MetService) July 28, 2022

It had been a significant month for weather in New Zealand specially for Northland, Auckland and eastern parts of the South Island from Canterbury to Otago, said Loots.

"These regions have received well above their average July rainfall and have even experienced flooding as a result.

"While we are not expecting any heavy rain for these regions for the weekend [rest of the month], any rain that does fall can have some impact due to the rather saturated ground and high rivers."

Showers were forecast to pepper Northland to Waitomo, including Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Taumarunui across the day.

Rain was expected to fall in Taranaki and from Taihape to Kāpiti.

On the east coast, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa would be mainly fine with an exception of a few showers near the western ranges.

Weather was fine in Wellington, Marlborough and Nelson this morning, but showers could develop in the evening, MetService said.

Road snowfall warnings remained in force for the Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass (SH8) and Milford Rd (SH94) from mid-day to evening.

It comes as the country experiences a stormy fortnight where record levels of rain fell across New Zealand.

July was Christchurch's wettest month on record with 266mm of rain and counting, Niwa reported.

Many parts of the country have had more than twice their average rainfall past month.

Weather conditions had caused havoc for travellers stuck in airports during school holidays waiting to get home as hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed, flooding in the regions resulted in many road closures and disruptions across the whole state highway network.