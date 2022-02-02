Mayor Jamie Cline has declared a state of emergency for the Buller District due to extreme weather. Video / George Heard

Mayor Jamie Cline has declared a state of emergency for the Buller District due to extreme weather. Video / George Heard

Westport locals still recovering from last year's worst flooding in decades are today sandbagging, evacuating and preparing for another major deluge.

The South Island's West Coast is bracing for the worst today and tomorrow as the rain continues to fall.

Schools and roads have been closed in Westland while authorities fear the Buller River could burst its banks as it did last July.

A local state of emergency for the Buller District was declared yesterday.

The heaviest rain was expected from this afternoon through until tomorrow morning and then Saturday morning.

Westport locals are preparing for more flooding and are told to be ready to evacuate. Photo / George Heard

Locals who can self-evacuate voluntarily are being encouraged to now.

About 22,000 sand bags were distributed around Westport yesterday to try and protect properties.

Buller District Council has had reports of surface flooding on Karamea Highway at Little Wanganui, Wangapeka Rd, and low-lying areas by the Tidal Creek Bridge.

They are urging motorists to take care and "do not use if in doubt" .

"Be ready today in case you have to evacuate," the council has told its residents.

"Have your grab bags handy, connect with friends and family, assist your neighbours to get ready, and make sure your car is good to go to take you to higher ground.

"Your grab bag has to include personal medications, water, food, blankets, warm clothes and remember to have a plan in place for your pets."

The West Coast is preparing for a huge amount of rain in the coming days, with towns like Hokitika (pictured here) preparing for the deluge. Photo / George Heard

Locals are urged to keep tuning into the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page and Coast FM for up-to-date information and advice.

"We are with you in this and together we will get through it."

Franz Josef and Haast have become isolated due to the State Highway being blocked on either side.

Heavy rainfall in South Westland has closed SH6 early last night between Makarora and Fox Glacier, said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The same system bringing significant rain to Buller and wet weather to the South Island has made for a warm start for much of Aotearoa. Christchurch already at 26C. Your forecast is at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/4CL92C9mHz — MetService (@MetService) February 2, 2022

The situation will be reviewed at midday today.

"Waterfalls in the Haast Valley are affecting the highway," says Moira Whinham, maintenance contract manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

"Water is across the road at the Mahi Tahi River south of Bruce Bay, as well as reports of high flows at Douglas Creek, and Kaka Creek.

"Damage assessments will start at first light, subject to river levels dropping."

Elsewhere on SH6 there is surface flooding on low-lying areas of highway and people are advised to avoid travel in these areas if possible.

Spark says all cellphone sites south of Hari Hari have been lost, while landlines are still working.

Westland district mayor Bruce Smith says 10 people had been evacuated in Haast overnight.

MetService has declared a red warning for Westland and Buller - with the potential for hundreds of millimetres to drop over 48 hours.

A large-scale response is kicking into gear, with West Coast Emergency Management setting up centres in Greymouth, Hokitika and Westport.

The Army sent four trucks and one support vehicle from New Zealand Army's 3rd Combat Service Support Battalion (3CSSB) have arrived in Greymouth last night after departing Burnham Military Camp.

The Army has sent in support - and has more on standby. Photo / NZDF

Other military "capabilities" have been placed on standby to deploy to the West Coast while a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter will also fly south to be ready to assist with the response.

NZTA is warning motorists in the whole of the South Island to be careful.

"Roads will be affected and driving will be treacherous in such heavy downpours. People may face delays."

River levels throughout Westland and the wider West Coast are set to rise as rain continues.

Westland District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) controller Simon Bastion said residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate their homes if needed.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and our local controllers are setting up community welfare centres to look after people if evacuations are called for. If you live in an area where flooding is a regular occurrence, we urge you to evacuate to friends and family as a first priority."

Community Response Centres are currently open in Franz Josef at the Medical Centre and in Hari Hari at the Hari Hari Community Hall.

Westport civil defence controller Bob Nixon said the rain was starting to pour down intensively about noon yesterday.

He said they're encouraging people to voluntarily evacuate from low-lying sites in the town.

For people who live in areas that don't usually flood, Bastion said residents should have a "grab-bag" that holds what the person, family and pets need, including important documents.

Residents are reminded to take their emergency getaway bag with them and to remember medicines, food, water, a radio, torch, warm clothes and blankets.

Mayor Smith said he anticipated flooding, road outages and possibly worse.

Warm winds and snow melt combined with a massive rain event and dry ground conditions meant it had the potential to cause quite a problem on the coast, particularly around Fox and Franz Josef glaciers, Smith said.

"I think there's a high chance there's going to be a number of unexpected slips and we don't want people getting trapped in between slips or, you know, getting caught in them unnecessarily."