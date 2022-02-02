Mayor Jamie Cline has declared a state of emergency for the Buller District due to extreme weather. Video / George Heard

After bracing for the worst, Westland authorities on the South Island's West Coast feel they may have dodged a weather bullet after heavy rainfall hit the district over the past 24 hours.

Rain, however, continues to fall in parts of the west coast and locals further north in Buller are being urged to remain vigilant, and ready to evacuate.

Some schools are closed and roads have been shut off from slips. Power, phones and the internet are also out in some areas.

Westland Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) this morning reported "no significant events", despite a local state of emergency being declared yesterday.

"The rivers have run high but we have only had reports of the Makaawhio breaching its banks and this was not a cause of serious concern," said local controller Simon Bastion.

"We did not have to issue any mandated evacuations in any part of the district, although some people chose to evacuate in localised areas."

Today, they will continue to review the situation along with MetService but are "hopeful that the red warning in Westland will be downgraded as we receive further information".

The EOC will remain active until further notice but some staff and volunteers will be redeployed to the Emergency Control Centre in Greymouth and to assist the Buller EOC as the rain band heads up the coast.

"We extend our thanks to the volunteers throughout Westland who have provided their support to the EOC and their communities over the last 24 hours," Bastion said.

"This makes a big difference to how much we can support our widespread communities. Everyone who has received assistance will be very grateful to these volunteers."

Council staff are out this morning preparing for further expected rain. Photo / George Heard

There are fears the Buller River could burst its banks as it did last July.

The heaviest rain is expected through until Saturday morning.

Westport council officials and locals have been sandbagging this morning, preparing for the worst.

Susanne Beattie moved to Carters Beach at Westport a week after last year's flooding.

Today she was out working with a 92-year-old and helping with preparations and filling sandbags at the Pulse Energy Recreation Centre.

"I grew up here as a child and the community looked after me as a kid and now it's time for me to give back," Beattie said.

Westport locals including Susanne Beattie and 92-year-old Jim are helping get ready for the coming storm. Photo / George Heard

She said locals were getting pretty worried but she said Civil Defence were doing a great job and locals were getting stuck in to prepare the best they could.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," she said.

"Get out and sandbag houses if we need to. If we don't need sand afterwards, it doesn't matter. Prevention is better than cure."

Meanwhile, Franz Josef and Haast have become isolated after the State Highway became blocked on either side.

Heavy rainfall in South Westland closed SH6 early last night between Makarora and Fox Glacier, said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The same system bringing significant rain to Buller and wet weather to the South Island has made for a warm start for much of Aotearoa. Christchurch already at 26C. Your forecast is at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/4CL92C9mHz — MetService (@MetService) February 2, 2022

The situation will be reviewed at midday today.

"Waterfalls in the Haast Valley are affecting the highway," says Moira Whinham, maintenance contract manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

"Water is across the road at the Mahi Tahi River south of Bruce Bay, as well as reports of high flows at Douglas Creek, and Kaka Creek.

"Damage assessments will start at first light, subject to river levels dropping."

Elsewhere on SH6 there is surface flooding on low-lying areas of highway and people are advised to avoid travel in these areas if possible.

Spark says all cellphone sites south of Hari Hari have been lost, while landlines are still working.

South Westland Area School and Haast School are closed today and tomorrow.

Buller District Council has had reports of surface flooding on Karamea Highway at Little Wanganui, Wangapeka Rd, and low-lying areas by the Tidal Creek Bridge.

They are urging motorists to take care and "do not use if in doubt" .

"Be ready today in case you have to evacuate," the council earlier told its residents.

"Have your grab bags handy, connect with friends and family, assist your neighbours to get ready, and make sure your car is good to go to take you to higher ground.

"Your grab bag has to include personal medications, water, food, blankets, warm clothes and remember to have a plan in place for your pets."

The West Coast is preparing for a huge amount of rain in the coming days, with towns like Hokitika (pictured here) preparing for the deluge. Photo / George Heard

Locals are urged to keep tuning into the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page and Coast FM for up-to-date information and advice.

"We are with you in this and together we will get through it."

Westport locals are preparing for more flooding and are told to be ready to evacuate. Photo / George Heard

Westland district mayor Bruce Smith says 10 people had been evacuated in Haast overnight.

MetService has declared a red warning for Westland and Buller - with the potential for hundreds of millimetres to drop over 48 hours.

A large-scale response has kicked into gear, with West Coast Emergency Management setting up centres in Greymouth, Hokitika and Westport.

The Army sent four trucks and one support vehicle from New Zealand Army's 3rd Combat Service Support Battalion (3CSSB) have arrived in Greymouth last night after departing Burnham Military Camp.

The Army has sent in support - and has more on standby. Photo / NZDF

Other military "capabilities" have been placed on standby to deploy to the West Coast while a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter will also fly south to be ready to assist with the response.

NZTA is warning motorists in the whole of the South Island to be careful.

"Roads will be affected and driving will be treacherous in such heavy downpours. People may face delays."

River levels throughout Westland and the wider West Coast are set to rise as rain continues.

Community Response Centres are currently open in Franz Josef at the Medical Centre and in Hari Hari at the Hari Hari Community Hall.

Westport civil defence controller Bob Nixon said the rain was starting to pour down intensively about noon yesterday.

He earlier encouraged people to voluntarily evacuate from low-lying sites in the town.

For people who live in areas that don't usually flood, Bastion said residents should have a "grab-bag" that holds what the person, family and pets need, including important documents.

Residents are reminded to take their emergency getaway bag with them and to remember medicines, food, water, a radio, torch, warm clothes and blankets.

Warm winds and snow melt combined with a massive rain event and dry ground conditions meant it had the potential to cause quite a problem on the coast, particularly around Fox and Franz Josef glaciers, Mayor Smith said.

"I think there's a high chance there's going to be a number of unexpected slips and we don't want people getting trapped in between slips or, you know, getting caught in them unnecessarily."