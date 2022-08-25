Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Weather wars: Is New Zealand getting the forecasting service it deserves?

17 minutes to read
By Paul Gorman

Is the public being deprived of a better weather service because of government inefficiency and monopolistic behaviour? Paul Gorman investigates.

Philip Duncan is emotional and exhausted. After more than five years of battling politicians, regulators

