Weather wars: Is New Zealand getting the forecasting service it deserves?

Is the public being deprived of a better weather service because of government inefficiency and monopolistic behaviour? Paul Gorman investigates.

Philip Duncan is emotional and exhausted. After more than five years of battling politicians, regulators and anyone who will listen over the state of New Zealand's weather forecasting, he is almost ready to admit defeat.

As the founder and chief executive of New Zealand's largest and most successful private forecaster, WeatherWatch, Duncan would love to give the government's own forecasters, MetService and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), a run for their money. The weather, he believes, is so important to our lives that top-quality forecasting is vital.

In other countries, such as Australia, the UK and the US, this means that competition is encouraged, and much public data about the weather — or even all of it — is provided to private forecasters for free. But not in New Zealand.

"The government here blocks innovation from the private weather sector," he says. "So we have the public demanding weather forecasters do better, but the Government acting like it doesn't care."

The crux of the issue is that private forecasters can't afford to compete with government infrastructure and build their own network, says Duncan. "That's like saying, if someone sets up a new factory, and the state-owned power company didn't support them, then they should go and build a hydro-electric dam to power the factory. Nowhere on Earth has any private forecaster had to do that. To build our own radar network and observations network would cost us tens of millions of dollars."

In 2017, a now-shelved review overseen by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) unambiguously stated that access to weather data in New Zealand is more expensive, much more restricted, and less transparent than in comparable Western countries. This, it concluded, is because MetService and Niwa are both run on a commercial user-pays model, and together create a natural monopoly. If they charged less for their data, they would not have enough money to fund their operations, and the government would be required to meet the shortfall.

The review left the ball firmly in the government's court, where it has remained ever since. As a last resort, Duncan turned to the Commerce Commission, but his complaint was rejected last November.

The lack of open access to public data is not his only beef with the system. Duncan also believes it's inappropriate that two government agencies are involved in forecasting, and he is surprised that Niwa has been allowed to encroach on what has traditionally been MetService's territory. This could cause confusion, he says, over who the public should listen to when it comes to life-threatening situations such as severe gales, torrential rain, heavy snow and thunderstorms.

This month's deluge was a good example, he believes. Even as MetService was issuing a rare "red warning" for torrential rain for parts of the country, Niwa Weather was tweeting its own version of events.

Duncan admits he's said things, and picked fights on Twitter, he wishes he hadn't. But it's only because he believes the public deserves better.

WeatherWatch's clients range from rural media to electricity lines companies to power generators. It also has a high level of support on social media, including more than 43,000 followers on Twitter, a similar number on Facebook, and almost 20,000 on YouTube.

YouTube is its fastest-growing audience, having doubled over the past year, and its videos have so far clocked up 2.9 million views. Despite this success, Duncan sees little chance for further growth in New Zealand.

Perhaps, he suggests, the Auckland-based company will get a sunnier reception in Australia.

Passing the buck

Duncan is not the only private weather forecaster bewildered by New Zealand's approach.

Tony Trewinnard is chief executive and head forecaster of North Canterbury-based Blue Skies Weather. He agrees the government needs to sort things out, although he says its stance hasn't affected his business. "A long, long time ago, I learnt how to work around the limitations both organisations put in place."

He believes government forecasters around the world are becoming less relevant, as more people turn to other sources for their information. In some cases, private forecasters are doing as good a job, or even better, at predicting major events, he says.

Trewinnard believes successive governments have shown a lack of leadership on the issue. "If the government owns the organisations, it can dictate how they should be run. We don't have two competing police forces or competing air-traffic-control organisations. Why do we need two government-owned and funded forecasters?"

It was Jim Bolger's National government that disestablished the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and the New Zealand Meteorological Service in 1992 and set up crown research institutes (CRIs), including Niwa, and made MetService a state-owned enterprise (SOE). The intention was to split the old weather office in half, with the forecasting work going to the new MetService and the research and archival tasks passing to Niwa.

MetService employs about 300 staff, and is accredited by the World Meteorological Organisation. Last year, its income was just under $60 million, from which it made a small loss of $215,000.

Its most significant contract is a 12-year deal to provide the Ministry of Transport with public forecasts and severe-weather warnings. As well as this contract, which is worth around $26 million a year and expires in June 2027, it also has contracts with the aviation, marine, energy, broadcasting and roading sectors.

Niwa is twice as large, with more than 670 full-time-equivalent staff. It is the second largest of the seven CRIs and, according to a Treasury briefing, 58 per cent of its $159m revenue last year was from research income. The remainder was from commercial income.

Niwa has always been ambitious to expand. In late 2020, it wrested from MetService a six-year Department of Conservation contract worth tens of thousands of dollars a year.

Concerns about competition are not new. According to a note from Treasury in April last year, a 2006 review of the two agencies initially recommended a merger because "the desired level of collaboration" had not materialised. Labour's then-research, science and technology minister Pete Hodgson, and SOE minister, Trevor Mallard, decided to keep them separate but drafted a 10-year memorandum of understanding. This was signed in November 2007 but lapsed a decade later. According to the Treasury, collaboration had once again "not materialised".

"After the signing of the MOU, it appears that Niwa's strategy shifted towards further developing a commercial weather forecasting business," the note says. "MetService has advised it began encountering Niwa as an active competitor in the late 2000s".

In 2013, Niwa set up Niwa Weather as a "free generic weather website". According to a 2019 Sunday Star-Times investigation, it didn't seek government approval for the move. In 2015, the SST reported, Niwa told the then-minister of science and innovation, Steven Joyce, that it was "comfortable with the overlap with the MetService" and that the situation was "manageable at the moment".

Joyce's successor, Megan Woods, told the SST Niwa's move into forecasting had been an "operational" one and did not require ministerial agreement. Meanwhile, Niwa claimed weather forecasting had been part of its duties since 1992.

Early in 2018, Woods told the Otago Daily Times she was going to ensure there wasn't "undue duplication" of roles and effort. Last year, she told the Listener the MetService-Niwa overlap would cost about $10m to resolve.

"If I had a blank chequebook, and could do everything, it is something that I do have some sympathy for. But in terms of where the priorities have sat, benefiting a couple of companies has never made it to the top of my priority list."

Ayesha Verrall has since replaced Woods in the portfolio. The Listener has once again asked both her and SOE minister David Clark whether they plan to tackle the issue. Both side-stepped our questions.

A law unto itself

Can Niwa be blamed for seizing an apparent opportunity in weather forecasting? And for sticking with its plan in the face of apparent political indifference?

If you ask Niwa Weather about the weather, you're likely to get a rapid response. If new records look like being set, Niwa Weather will be all over social media, sharing graphics and enticing media to use its stories.

If you ask Niwa about Niwa Weather, however, it's a different story. You could be waiting weeks or months for answers.

It's this discrepancy between a desire to be in the headlines, and also not to be, that prompts Duncan to say Niwa is "a law unto itself with little to no oversight and even less ministerial comprehension".

Woods said in January 2018 that she was going to investigate the Niwa-MetService overlap, but on November 7 that year, she officially opened Niwa's high-performance supercomputing facility.

According to a Beehive media statement, one of the facility's main uses would be "to advance weather forecasting, enabling more precise forecasts and helping to refine forecasting of climate extremes".

The previous year, Niwa chief executive John Morgan had said about the computers: "Industries that are weather-sensitive – such as the energy sector, farming, horticulture and tourism – will benefit directly from Niwa's ability to make more accurate and more specific forecasts."

MetService has been polite and guarded in its public responses to the investment, although in recent months, it has corrected Niwa's claims on Twitter of new records of intense rainfall in Auckland and high temperatures in Westport. Behind the scenes, however, it has been more vocal.

Conflicting information

In June this year, the Listener asked Niwa for any documents or other records relating to any meetings with MetService over the past four years, involving the board or senior staff of both, on the relationship between the two organisations. A month later, it replied that after a "thorough search", it could find "no records of any such discussion".

This was odd, because in February 2020, Morgan and Niwa chairman Barry Harris appeared before Parliament's economic development, science and innovation select committee and answered questions about the overlap with MetService. Morgan described the issue as "an interesting rhetoric".

MetService CEO Stephen Hunt says he has had three meetings with Niwa's John Morgan to discuss matters of "mutual interest", but not the forecasting overlap.

Harris then told MPs: "We've met with the board of MetService recently and have made a mutual commitment that, you know, what's important here is what's best for New Zealand Inc, and that where it's sensible, we will work together and collaborate in order to provide a right outcome. So my view is, yes, there will always be an element of overlap, but I think we manage it well."

On July 7, the Listener asked Niwa why there were no documents from the meeting. Ten days later, it replied: "Our search for records was thorough, and the reason for a negative result was that no such meetings took place." Asked about Harris' comments to the select committee in 2020, the spokesperson replied, "I don't know. I'll have to review the presentation."

Another month later, the spokesperson confirmed that both Harris and Morgan had indeed met in Wellington with the MetService board. He insisted there was no record of any emails, phone calls or notes about the meeting because "it was not required". He described the outcome of the meeting as "confidential and commercially sensitive", and gave the same "confidential and commercially sensitive" answer to six other questions the Listener had asked.

MetService chief executive Stephen Hunt, who took over in January last year, says there has been more collaboration since he and chairwoman Sophie Haslem had a meeting with Clark in March last year. While he acknowledges the two organisations compete in a few areas, he insists they have a "long-standing, positive relationship".

Hunt says he has had three meetings with Morgan to discuss matters of "mutual interest", but not the forecasting overlap. Clearly wary of being accused of any cartel-like behaviour, he also notes that the meetings "have explicitly avoided discussions on competition, and anti-competitive behaviour in particular". MetService took legal advice on the matter, he says, "for transparency and to prevent any suggestion of anti-competitive behaviour".

According to Hunt, topics included "MetService reiterating the need for a single, clear voice for severe weather warnings". No other agency in New Zealand has the infrastructure or meteorological capability to issue such warnings at the standard required, he says.

Documents released under the Official Information Act (OIA) reveal further concerns from MetService. Briefing notes for Hunt and Haslem's meeting with Clark mentioned the loss of the DoC contract to Niwa. While this was "not a topic to be raised on its own", the notes suggested, it could be raised "as an example of our wider concern about mixed messages for public safety".

The notes also mention that MetService has engaged with DoC "at various levels up to the chief executive" to raise two concerns: Niwa's reliance on automated model-based forecasts and "an increased likelihood of public confusion during severe weather events", due to "conflicting information being provided to recreational users" from both Niwa and MetService.

The notes say MetService is concerned about the automated forecasts because there is no intervention from professional expert meteorologists, "which, in MetService's opinion, is inappropriate for a public safety service".

In a report to its shareholding ministers in July last year, MetService also raised concerns about an incident the previous month, after it issued forecasts of heavy southerly swells for Wellington's south coast. It claimed that a decision to declare a state of local emergency and evacuate Breaker Bay residents "was made on supplementary (and untested in the swell-warning system) inundation modelling by Niwa". That modelling, it said, "included larger significant wave heights and ultimately proved incorrect". The event, it said, "serves to highlight the ongoing concern from MetService regarding information from other organisations that conflicts with the official-warning advice provided by MetService".

Vague responses

Asked by the Listener to respond to three questions about the situation, Clark gives the same response to each question. The weather forecasting market "is an open market", he says. The Commerce Commission is responsible for enforcing competition laws, "and I'm informed there are no open investigations on MetService's weather forecasting activities".

Another answer shows he is either unaware of the 2017 MBIE report on open-access data, badly briefed about it, or does not believe the report's conclusions: "Many organisations nationally and internationally produce weather forecasts available to New Zealanders. The suggestion that New Zealand does not have open weather data is not correct."

Asked if he is happy with the overlap between Niwa and MetService, he replies that he is pleased MetService has delivered "significant safety benefits" and paid $13m in dividends to taxpayers since 2008.

Clark's office took 29 working days to respond to an earlier OIA request. Part was sent to the Treasury, which extended the timeframe to decide on a response by another 60 working days, to allow the Department of Internal Affairs to look for material from previous ministers.

Verrall responded to questions with a statement, saying the government had taken steps to "address fragmentation and competition" and, through MBIE's Te Ara Paerangi proposals for reforming New Zealand's research system, was hoping to resolve tensions between CRIs having to balance "national needs with their organisation's own revenue stability".

WeatherWatch's Duncan is particularly upset by Clark's reference to an "open market". "It's not open – it's heavily controlled and limited by the government, as the MBIE review states," he fumes.

Former cabinet minister and United Future leader Peter Dunne happens to agree. He describes the ministers' replies as "extraordinary flannel" and "bizarre".

Dunne has been following the issue since about 2015, when Duncan first approached him about it. "I went back and looked to the genesis of this all, going back 30 years now," he says. "And it struck me as a weirder and weirder story that something that shouldn't be a competitive business – a public service in the classic sense – was being treated quite aggressively by both MetService and Niwa, to the detriment of entrants like WeatherWatch and Blue Skies and others. It seems to me we've ended up with a government monolith, and the private sector being squeezed out completely."

He believes the core of the problem was identified even before MetService was established. In 1992, the weather-forecasting establishment board warned the then-minister of transport that it was "most concerned" that giving data to competing forecasting organisations "could prove a serious threat to the viability of the SOE".

National's current spokesperson for research, science and innovation, Judith Collins, is also sympathetic to Duncan's views. "It is inconceivable to me how publicly funded weather data is not made available to all who request it. Funded by the public should mean public information."

Deep pockets needed

Duncan and WeatherWatch business partner Shaun Morresey gave the Commerce Commission plenty of examples in their failed attempt to convince it of anti-competitive behaviour in the sector and abuse of marketplace power.

By the time the commission rejected the claims, WeatherWatch had come to an agreement with MetService over the freeing up of some data and relations were more cordial. Its relations with Niwa, however, remain fractious.

Duncan claims Niwa signed a good-faith agreement with WeatherWatch in 2014, but broke it two months later by "aggressively competing" against the company.

A Niwa spokesperson says no such agreement ever existed. "Niwa hasn't signed a contract with WeatherWatch and nor has it approached any of their customers. I don't think we even know who their customers are. Obviously, if there wasn't a contract, we couldn't have broken it."

However, the Listener has seen a copy of a Niwa agreement to freely offer weather data for 49 urban centres and two- and six-day-forecast maps. "The offer is made to assist WeatherWatch to provide more accurate weather forecasts for the benefit of the New Zealand public," it says.

When WeatherWatch tried to get taxpayer-funded data for more than 100 locations from Niwa in May 2018, Duncan and Morresey faced months of delays. They were asked to sign a confidentiality agreement and disclose commercial details of their company shareholding, directorships and links with other weather companies.

Niwa also refused to provide a quote until WeatherWatch agreed to get "express permission" to use Niwa's publicly available soil-moisture maps.

When the quote finally came, says Duncan, the price was so high it would have been cheaper for WeatherWatch to set up five national networks of weather stations itself. He describes it as "stupidly astronomical and monumentally unaffordable" and "designed to stop competition". He also claims Niwa wanted to delay historical data for 24 hours, "which made it utterly pointless".

The only avenue left to him would appear to be the courts. But he admits that's unlikely.

"I'm no Erin Brockovich. But one day, someone with deep pockets will take the data issue to court. I didn't want this whole fight. I just wanted to be a weather forecaster. But now I'm going to be stained for a long time as being this angry fighter, when I'm not really that guy."

