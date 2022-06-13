MetService national weather: June 13th - 15th.

The latest lashing of wild weather in Auckland has closed the Harbour Bridge for the fifth time today.

The bridge was closed for around five minutes just before 4pm - the fifth time today strong winds had forced transport officials to shut down the lanes.

More than 30 MetService-issued weather warnings covered most of the North Island and much of the South Island as of Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit southern and western parts of the North Island today - bringing heavy rain, hail, strong winds and possible small tornadoes in coastal areas.

Earlier today, a man was at Dental Care West in Glen Eden when a massive gust of wind ripped past around 11am.

"It was really scary, even the dental nurse walked out of the room because she was petrified," Mayhew told the Herald.

Witness Cameron Mayhew was sitting in a dental chair when conditions suddenly turned.

"The rain was moving sideways and the whole building was shaking ... it lasted like 40 seconds," he said.

Auckland has been hit by strong wind and heavy rain. Photo / Michael Craig

Thunderstorms and strong winds for North Island

MetService said there was a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms from coastal Waikato to Horowhenua Kapiti Coast, including parts of the Tararua Range.

The severe thunderstorms could bring hail larger than 20 mm in diameter, damaging wind gusts in excess of 110km/h and possibly one or two damaging tornadoes near the coast.

The clean-up underway on a property hit by a tornado on Barrett Drive, Waikanae Beach. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, MetService has also forecasted strong Northwest winds from Northland to Waitomo, including the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Winds could approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge has been shut briefly five times today as wild winds gusting over 100km/h lashed the city.

The most recent closure was at 3.45pm. The bridge reopened around five minutes later with speed restrictions and lane reductions in place, and delays for motorists.

UPDATE 3:50PM

And the #SH1 Auckland Harbour Bridge has REOPENED again with speed restrictions and lane reductions in place. If you can avoid travel during this afternoons peak, please do so, as long delays are impacting the Motorway network. ^MF https://t.co/orvXLotNVs — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 13, 2022

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the weather station on the Harbour Bridge recorded wind gusts of up to 104km/h at lunchtime.

The Waterview weather station near the interchange of State Highway 16 and 20 also recorded wind speeds around 104km/h while the weather station at Ardmore Airport recorded speeds around 105km/h.

Out on Waitematā Harbour, the Bean Rock Lighthouse weather station recorded wind gusts of around 120km/h.

🌧💨🌩❄



We've had a bit of everything from the weather over the last few days and it's not quite over yet if our Warnings map is anything to go by https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X



More wind, more snow, more rain, more thunderstorms but gradually we are seeing an easing in the weather. pic.twitter.com/PlWIWJYRL5 — MetService (@MetService) June 13, 2022

Snow closes schools & roads in the south

New Zealand is in for another grim afternoon as a wild winter storm rolls through - there are dozens of warnings in place, chances of isolated tornadoes and schools in the South Island have had to close due to snowfall.

A mammoth effort is underway to clear over 1.5 metres of snow from the Lindis Pass. Contractors are using loaders and tractors from both sides in an attempt to open the state highway.

The Ministry of Education said 12 schools across the country have closed as a result of the severe weather.

Glenorchy residents woke up to a major dump of snow on Sunday morning. Photo / George Heard

In Canterbury, Aoraki Mt Cook School has shut while seven in the Otago and Southland regions have also closed – they are Makarora School, Glenorchy School, Mt Aspiring College, Te Kura O Take Kārara, Wanaka Primary School, Holy Family School and Hāwea Flat School.

In Wellington, Paremata School has closed. Further north, Kiwitea School, Waituna West School and Te Kura o Te Wainui-ā-Rua have also closed.

In the South Island, snow closed schools in Wānaka, with Mount Aspiring College and all primary schools in the town shutting their doors.

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Desert Road, Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Road and Milford Road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said Lindis Pass was closed just after 10am because of heavy snow.

Meanwhile, forecasters have urged southerners to brace for more of the same over the next few days.