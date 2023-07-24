Weather: Temperatures plunge and and strong winds blow this week

Temperatures will drop this week, experts warn an extra jacket might be required for those attending football matches.

Temperatures will drop this week, experts warn an extra jacket might be required for those attending football matches.

Those heading to watch the Fifa Women’s World Cup this week will need an extra jacket as temperatures drop this week.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark said the rainy southeasterlies that brought torrential downpours to the lower half of the country will be replaced by showery southwesterlies.

This will mean a “typical winter set-up”, according to Clark. The country should brace for the plunge in temperature and thundery showers beginning tomorrow.

“Those heading to the Football Ferns game in the Capital [on] Tuesday evening should pack a jacket (or two) even if they intend to keep themselves warm with exuberant support,” Clark said.

“Though it’s looking to be dry during game time, cool temperatures and gusty winds will keep conditions at the stadium chilly.”

The switch in the weather system will be well-received in eastern Marlborough and Canterbury after a weekend of being soaked by torrential downpours.

Southerly change. Cold front. Call it what you want. It's coming.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mdmUZByiG5 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 24, 2023

“Persistent southeasterlies over eastern Marlborough and Canterbury this weekend delivered between 100-250mm of rain to much of the region, and significant snow accumulation to the high country,” Clark said.

“Akaroa recorded a whopping 245mm of rain from midnight Friday to 6am Monday.”

Areas of Canterbury were told to self-evacuate last night as river levels rose, forcing the closure of several roads which threatened to isolate the communities.

“It will be a relief for these areas to hear that as winds turn southwest today the easing rain will be pushed away to the north,” Clark said.

Beginning tomorrow, the first of the cold fronts owing to the new weather system will cross the country, bringing strong, cold southwesterlies and thundery showers.

In the far south, snow is expected to lower to 400-600 metres overnight on Tuesday and the North Island could see snow down to 100 metres the following day.

A cold front moving up NZ during Tuesday/Wednesday marks the onset of large, long period southwest swell across our coasts, especially in the south & west.



For more info keep up to date with our marine forecasts & council advice if you are concerned about coastal inundation. pic.twitter.com/WswSymTm4o — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2023

In Auckland and all regions above, wind gusts of 120km/h are possible in exposed places on Wednesday. MetService has a strong wind watch in place for those areas.

Late Tuesday, both the eastern and western coasts are expected to be battered by a large, long-period southwest swell.

As a second front moves over the country last Wednesday and Thursday, another strong burst of strong winds and showers is expected in the north of the country.



