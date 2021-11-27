Weather: Temperature boost expected as West Coast battered by rain

People at Orewa Beach should expect warmer than normal weather over the coming days. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Many areas across New Zealand should expect a slight rise in temperatures compared with average levels for this time of year over the coming days.

It comes as West Coast residents hunker down with more rain expected today to follow significant downpours on the west of the South Island yesterday.

Two heavy rain warnings were in place until 6pm today for the Buller District and for residents in Westland from Otira northwards. Two other heavy rain warnings further south along the coastline were expected to be removed overnight.

As at 7pm yesterday, the area between Hokitika and Haast had seen 137 millimetres of rain since midnight. Franz Josef had seen about 132mm.

Going into tomorrow and Tuesday, MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said there would still be some rain in Westland and Buller but no severe weather was expected. Only isolated showers were predicted for Wednesday.

However, Kiwis elsewhere should plan for slightly warmer temperatures than usual heading into the final days of November.

Areas including Blenheim, Kaikoura, Wānaka and Queenstown could see 27C, a touch higher than the 21C-average for the time of year.

The higher than normal temperatures could continue overnight into Tuesday.

It was in contrast to much of the country yesterday, which saw Alexandra drop to 10C, half of what it normally reaches ahead of summer.

Aucklanders should be sharing in the temperature boost with 24C expected, higher than the usual 20-21C.

Showers were anticipated in the City of Sails on Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of heavier rain on Thursday.

Fortunately, no severe weather or thunderstorms were expected across the country in the coming days, with only a few weak fronts forming in the South Island.