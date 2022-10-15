MetService National weather: October 14-16.

Bluebird days may be asking a bit much, but Aucklanders are finally in for some relief after a mostly dreary couple of weeks in our biggest city.

The clouds began to break yesterday, a pattern that would continue today and across much of the week, although a few showers are forecast tomorrow afternoon.

Women's Rugby World Cup fans and players can expect fine weather for game day in Auckland today, with a high of 17C, but the southwesterlies will be fresh for a time this afternoon and early evening, according to the MetService.

Italy take on Canada from 12.45pm, followed by Wales v New Zealand at 3.15pm and Fiji v South Africa at 5.45pm in the triple header at Waitakere Stadium.

Fine weather is forecast for the Black Ferns' next Women's Rugby World Cup match in Auckland today. When they took on Australia a week ago, Portia Woodman scored this try. Photo / Dean Purcell

Most of the country can also expect settled weather today, according to the MetService.

Everywhere north of Taranaki and Taupō was expected to be dry, except Northland, where showers are forecast.

In the eastern North Island scattered showers are likely, and would turn to rain in Napier by night.

These would clear by Monday.

Southern parts of the island were expected to be mostly fine, including in Wellington where clouds were expected to clear to fine weather by this afternoon, continuing tomorrow.

A high of 16C is forecast in the capital today, rising to 17C tomorrow.

Much of the South Island can also expect mostly settled weather, but scattered showers mainly south of Oamaru may turn heavy today, and it will be wet in the west from Buller to Fiordland.

In Christchurch, settled weather and highs of 17C are expected today and tomorrow.

Showers would develop through the day for most of the country on Tuesday, except in Gisborne and Nelson, while Wednesday would see scattered showers in both islands.

In the South Island, these would clear in eastern areas but turn to rain in Fiordland and coastal Southland.