Weather: Strong wind warning for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waka Kotahi has warned of strong winds and urged those travelling over the harbour bridge to take care. Photo / Alex Burton

Waka Kotahi has warned of strong winds and urged those travelling over the harbour bridge to take care. Photo / Alex Burton

Waka Kotahi has warned motorists travelling over the Auckland Harbour Bridge to take extra care this afternoon, due to strong wind gusts.

A strong wind warning was issued at 2.50pm and reduced speed limits are currently in place on the bridge.

According to the transport agency, extra care is especially required for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE - 2:50PM

Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are now in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Extra care is required, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^MF pic.twitter.com/HSIASdygRi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 15, 2021

Severe weather warnings are also in place for other parts of the country, including a heavy rain warning for the Westlands.

A strong wind watch was issued this morning for Canterbury High Country, Marlborough, Tararua, Wairarapa, and Wellington.

Snowfall is expected on Millford Road (SH94) tomorrow evening.