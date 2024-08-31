Heavy rain has visited Auckland today, as well as other parts of the country. Video / NZH

By RNZ

Lightning strikes are lighting up the skies in many areas, with storms and a swathe of yellow and orange weather warnings and watches across much of the motu.

By 7pm, NZTA was warning of surface flooding in Wellington, with drivers asked to take care on SH1 in the suburb of Mount Cook and at the Basin Reserve.

MetService said its rain radar was pasted with storm signs, and evidence of lightning strikes was plastering the Transpower lightning strike recording data, across many parts of the lower North Island and top of the South Island.

The heaviest rain is expected in the South Island, while the thunderstorms were expected to move up the North Island during Saturday and into Sunday.