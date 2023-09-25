A slip is covering both lanes at the bottom of Ōhope Hill.

A section of State Highway 2 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty remains closed this morning due to a slip.

The slip closed the highway between Paerata Ridge Rd and Waiotahi Valley Back Rd on Monday afternoon after days of rain in the region.

Slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe. Photo / Whakatane Beacon

A woman driving home from Ōhope this morning was also stopped by a “massive” slip” at the bottom of Ōhope Hill.

A lot of the hill had come down blocking one lane it was only a tree that went across both lanes, she said.

She said it was noticeable from the Ōhope side as there was a stretch of road before you could see it, but it was close to the bend from Whakatāne side.

She called police to avoid an accident.

Rain warnings and watches for Bay of Plenty were set to expire overnight, however, MetService said the region could expect showers today, possibly heavy, becoming less frequent this morning with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

A section of SH35 near Omaio reopened about 7.30pm Monday following a slip.

River levels

Bay of Plenty Regional Council duty flood manager Mark Townsend said six rivers in the region were expected to reach the first warning level on Monday.

On Sunday, the Tauranga, Whakatāne, Waioeka and Otara rivers all reached the first warning level, but all receded that same night.

Based on current modelling, Townsend said they anticipated that these rivers would slowly rise over the next two days, and all were expected to pass through the first warning level.

The Whakatāne River was expected to reach the second warning level.

He said the regional council has instructed Manawa Energy to start spilling the Matahina dam as part of its “standard procedure” to take the pressure off the Rangitāiki River.