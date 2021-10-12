Weather: Spring storm brings gales, rain and low temperatures in south

MetService National weather: October 12th-14th.

Another stormy day is on the cards for the South Island today with temperatures not expected to exceed 10C in most places.

Strong winds and heavy rain are battering the south as a cold front moves across New Zealand.

Christchurch's Banks Peninsula was the wettest place in the country at 8am and the Port Hills was the windiest.

Get up close and personal with this deep low swirling east of NZ 🌀



Our modelling indicates its central pressure is 972 hPa, making it quite intense!



Wind, waves, snow, and cold will continue on Wednesday because of it...



& heads up Chatham Island! 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/lWD2Y75mNz — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 12, 2021

Snow also continues to fall in parts of Canterbury and Central Otago with a raft of road snowfall warnings in place.

A MetService spokesman said the deep low that was forecast to affect New Zealand early this week would continue moving away to the east, while a strong, cold southwest flow over the country eased.

Bobs Peak in Queenstown on Wednesday morning. Photo / Skyline

The Lindis Pass at about 8am. Photo / Supplied

Watches and warnings for heavy rain, heavy snow and severe gales associated with the low pressure system would still be in force for many places.

From today to Friday, a ridge of high pressure would move on to the country from the west.

Wednesday's rain radar. Photo / Metservice

This ridge would then move away to the east on Saturday, allowing a strengthening and moist northerly flow to develop over New Zealand.

However, severe weather was unlikely to be associated with this on Saturday, he said.

The Manuherikia and Maniototo regions of Central Otago felt the full sting of the spring storm yesterday which brought heavy rain, snow and severe gales to the southern region.

Residents awoke to blanket of snow and motorists were warned to take care on State Highway 85 between Omakau and Kyeburn and in Moa Flat Rd, and Danseys Pass Rd was closed because of snow.

(From left) Macy Harmes (6), Freya Harmes (8), Arthur Divett (7), Liam Pettigrew (11) and Quinn Pettigrew (7), all of Dunedin. Photo / Peter McIntosh

The depth of snowfall differed with about 10cm reported in Naseby and almost three times that in St Bathans.

There was also widespread snow on the hills throughout Central Otago and above Queenstown and Wanaka.

While the bulk of the snow was gone by yesterday afternoon, MetService warned more was possible.

Severe weather warnings

A strong wind warning is in place for Banks Peninsula while strong wind watches are in place for Wellington and Wairarapa, Marlborough, the Canterbury Plains, Westland south of Hokitika and coastal parts of Otago.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Desert Rd (SH1), Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73) and Lindis Pass (SH8).

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times