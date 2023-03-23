MetService National weather: March 24th

While the South Island braces for heavy showers in the coming days, those in the North Island should be able to enjoy a fairly nice weekend, with warm autumn weather ahead.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes told the Herald it was looking like “a very nice weekend” for Aucklanders.

Fernandes said although the city had experienced a drop in temperatures, it was normal in spring time.

“We are nowhere near winter.”

The region was expected to have a sunny start to the weekend, Fernandes said.

“Today and tomorrow there would be sunny skies, no rain in the forecast. On Sunday, there is a possibility of a few light showers. But it is looking like a very nice weekend in Auckland, with a maximum temperature of 21C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

“Overnight temperatures were expected to be higher than the past two or three days.”

Today was looking like a generally dry day for most of North Island, Fernandes said.

“There is a possibility of light showers on Sunday for the Eastern parts.”

In Wellington, a little bit of cloud remained over the city however weather becomes warmer over the weekend with a maximum of 20C, he said.

“Showers are possible on Saturday evening. And on Sunday, a few showers are expected over the city which would clear through the day. Although warm, it would be windy tomorrow.”

The only area where heavy rain was possible in the North Island was Tararua Ranges, expected for Saturday evening till Sunday morning, Fernandes said.

South Island was in for a wet weekend with a front approaching today, pushing heavier rain onto Fiordland and Westland, he said.

“There are a couple of watches in place for the possibility of heavy rain in those areas.

“As the front moves along the western coastline possibility of that rain moving with it, crossing the whole island but heavier rain only affecting the west.”

Showers were expected in Southland and Otago this evening, Fernandes said.

“We are also expecting rain for Canterbury overnight and tomorrow.”

Fernandes said it was “luck of the draw for many areas” in terms of when and where rain would fall.

“A little bit of everything over the country, it is a mix of sunshine and rain.”

The country was not completely out of the woods in terms of cyclone activity, he said.

“The official end of cyclone season is only at the end of April so we are not completely out of woods. At the moment there was no active cyclone which was good news.”

Heavy rain watches have been put in place for the west coast of South Island by MetService.

An 18-hour watch has been issued for the ranges of Westland, south of Otira, starting midnight today until 6pm tomorrow and an 11-hour watch for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound from 8pm tonight till 7am tomorrow.

MetService warns rainfall might reach warning levels.

Watches have also been put in place for Tararua Ranges lasting 16 hrous from 9pm tomorrow till 1pm Sunday and Buller for 17 hours from 6am today till 11pm tomorrow.

Today’s forecast for North Island is mainly fine but Kāpiti, Wellington and Wairarapa would have cloudy periods.

Northland and Mahia Peninsula might experience isolated showers.

There is a morning cloud over Nelson and Marlborough, and isolated showers would begin to calm as the day goes by.

In Buller and Westland there are cloudy periods and isolated showers, which would turn to rain south of the Glaciers this evening.

Canterbury has a morning cloud.

Otago and Southland are fine with areas of high cloud. The cloud would begin to increase this evening with scattered rain.

Showers are developing in Fiordland and Stewart Island this morning, later turning to rain in the afternoon.

Chatham Islands is experiencing occasional showers.