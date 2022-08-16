Forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall in northern and western parts of the South Island, as well as some parts of the North Island. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Threats of heavy rain over the coming days have prompted weather authorities to issue a "red warning" and Civil Defence to declare a State of Emergency for South Island's battered West Coast region.

Niwa has warned of a "48-hour deluge" for the northern and western South Island, where some locations could see two to four times their normal August monthly rainfall.

Severe gales are also expected in some areas including Northland which earned an orange warning from Metservice. Gusts of up to 120 km/h in exposed places are expected from 9 am tomorrow.

The West Coast of the South Island is one of the region's in line for the "atmospheric river" weather event, which one expert says could be more damaging than otherwise as it comes after an exceptionally wet winter.

Atmospheric rivers are large and extremely high plumes of moisture that move in the atmosphere from the tropics to the mid-latitudes, where New Zealand is located.

When they hit another weather event or New Zealand's mountainous terrain, vast amounts of water vapour is squeezed out, falling as heavy rain or snow, Niwa meteorologist Tristan Meyers said.

Experts say it is likely this weather event is influenced by climate change.

MetService issued the red warning - reserved for the most extreme weather events where significant disruption is expected - for Westland and Buller where up to 500mm and 550mm of rain is expected to accumulate, respectively.

Large parts of the rest of the country are also expected to get drenched by the extreme weather event - including Northland, Waikato, Taupō, the Tasman District, Marlborough and Mount Taranaki.

A 48-hour deluge is in store for the northern & western South Island.



For some locations, 2-4x the August monthly normal rainfall may fall 🤯



The North Island gets its share from Wednesday night-Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/20nnFJUnBF — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 16, 2022

Niwa meteorologist Tristan Meyers said two bursts of rain were expected, from Tuesday-Thursday and then again from Saturday-Sunday, affecting primarily the South Island.

"All up, over a month of rainfall could fall for large parts of the West Coast, Canterbury High Country, Tasman, Marlborough and Nelson.

"This will lead to slips, and possibly flooding for some South Island rivers."

It would also melt snow which could exacerbate riverine flooding in some areas, he said.

Meyers said heavy rain was also headed for parts of the North Island, particularly Northland, Taranaki and Bay of Plenty, with the most intense downfall expected on Wednesday.

University of Otago senior lecturer in geography Dr Daniel Kingston said although this specific weather event had not been analysed regarding the influence of climate change, it was "more than likely playing a role".

Average air temperature had warmed by slightly more than 1C over the past century and as the atmosphere warmed it could hold more moisture, increasing the likelihood for extreme heavy rainfall events such as this.

"Sea surface temperatures around New Zealand are also warmer than average right now, which can further amplify these sort of events."

Kingston said this event could be more damaging because it comes on top of an already exceptionally wet winter.

July was the wettest on record while more than 40 locations have experienced record or near-record rainfall, he said.

"The ground is already very wet with limited capacity to absorb further rain."