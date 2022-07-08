MetService Severe weather: July 8th - 11th

School holiday travellers are set to face wintry conditions, and there are five road snowfall warnings in place to warn drivers of potentially hazardous conditions today.

Some high pass roads were closed yesterday as temperatures dipped in the south.

MetService has stated between 15cm and 25cm is expected on State Highway 73's Arthur's Pass above 800 metres, with lesser amounts to 500m or lower, from 2pm today until 3am tomorrow.

Also on SH73, a warning has been tagged to Porters Pass over the same time period; 10cm to 20cm is expected on the road above 800m.

⛄⛄⛄



Today might not be your only chance to make a snowman!



Saturday brings risk of another bout of snow as cool air moves in from the south.



Numerous Road Snowfall Warnings are in force.



Arthur's Pass could get 25cm from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning! pic.twitter.com/sl6LtBrspX — MetService (@MetService) July 8, 2022

Some 4cm to 8cm of snow is expected to fall on Lewis Pass (SH7) on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 600m between 5pm today and 3am tomorrow.

SH8's Lindis Pass is forecast to get 3cm to 6cm on the road above 800m.

A warning is also in place for Crown Range Rd until 2pm today; 1cm to 3cm of snow is expected on the road.

South Island drivers could hit snow as they travel today. Photo / George Heard

Westland residents south of Otira could find themselves in a deluge today, with 150mm to 230mm of rain expected.

MetService's heavy rain warning for the area began at 1pm yesterday but lasts until 6pm today. Between 15mm to 25mm per hour is predicted at its peak.

Rain watches are also in place for Buller and Westland from Otira northwards, and the Tararua Range.

Lower North Island residents and those on the South Island's west coast should plan for strong winds. There are three watches in place across the country.

Northwest winds would hit the Hawke's Bay area south of Hastings, Tararua District, Wairarapa and Wellington between 2am and 7pm today and could approach severe gales in exposed places.

Rain is expected for those on the South Island's west coast. Photo / Alex Burton

Severe gales are also forecast for Fiordland and the Westland area south of Hokitika.

MetService has also issued a heavy swell warning for between 6am and 6pm today along the Kapiti-Porirua coast (Ōtaki to Cape Terawhiti).

Waves are expected to rise to 4m this morning.

Yesterday was a record-breaking day for Auckland and Whanganui, both areas reaching record-high temperatures for July.

Just when we thought this day couldn't fit any more meteorology into it... #Auckland airport has reported its warmest ever July day in over 50 years of records.



It's only 1pm so may get even warmer this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/aOmgNuBZ2V — MetService (@MetService) July 8, 2022

Auckland airport hit 19.5C, the highest in July since records began in 1965.

Whanganui reached 20.7C, its highest since 1978.

Aucklanders should have a mainly fine start to the weekend with one or two showers in the morning and evening.

Those heading to the second All Blacks test against Ireland in Dunedin needn't worry about rain forecast for the southern city, given the roof atop the game's venue, Forsyth Barr Stadium.

However, rugby fans will have to battle chilly 6C to 7C temperatures.