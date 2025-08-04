Who will see the coldest and warmest temperatures?
To kick off the week, typically wintry temperatures and frosty nights are sticking around, MetService said.
“The coldest areas are going to be those South Island inland areas.
“Your Dunedin airports, your Twizels, your Cromwells, those kinds of [areas] like inland, light winds, clear skies.”
Some of these South Island regions were set to drop to chilly lows of -4C to -5C overnight, White said.
Even some of the coastal areas, like Invercargill, were forecast to drop down to -3C overnight.
“Warmest areas are going to be those up in the Far North, Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei.
“They’re seeing lows in the 11 to 12C range.”
Today’s high temperatures for much of the North Island are in the 14 to 16C range.
He said temperatures in Auckland are pretty average for this time of year, with a low of 10C and a high of 15C.
“It’s not something you’re going to feel particularly cold about, but still definitely got a bit of that winter bite.”
On Wednesday that moist air from the subtropics will be circulated onto Fiordland, causing rain, which will spread over the rest of the country during Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, upper North Island regions could see daytime highs of 18C in Northland and 17C in Auckland.
White said it will feel up to 4C warmer on Thursday compared to today.
Regions such as Northland, Auckland and Coromandel are also expected to experience strong easterly winds for the next few days.
But the warmth will be short-lived with another shot of cold air moving up the country on Thursday evening.
MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said this could bring snow to higher parts of the South Island.
“If you’re planning to travel on higher roads in the South Island later in the week, keep an eye out for possible road snowfall warnings,” Martino said.
