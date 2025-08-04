Some parts of the South Island were expected to drop as low as -5C overnight. Photo / George Heard

Kiwis are in for a short-lived “warming trend” after days of bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures as rain and high winds approach.

Some parts of the South Island were expected to drop as low as -5C overnight before the weather shift hits.

MetService meteorologist Braydon White told the Herald that warm subtropical air could bring highs of up to 18C for the upper North Island later this week.

“In general, we do have a bit of a warming trend, at least through to Thursday.

“We have a front coming through that’s going to drag down some more of that warm air that’s going to make things feel positively mild,” White said.