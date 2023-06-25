Auckland is in for severe gale-force winds this week. Photo / NZME

Auckland is in for severe gale-force winds this week. Photo / NZME

Auckland is in for wild weather this week as a new cooler front bring gale force wind to the city of sails.

Over the last few days, the eastern parts of the North Island were hammered with downpours which caused slips, road closures and extensive flooding.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said this week those areas will get some much-needed respite, however, Auckland is back in the firing line.

“So the last few days we’ve had kind of an east, north-east flow over the country which has been bringing a lot of rain into the eastern parts like Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay,” Glassey said.

“But it sort of turns around and we get more of a south-west westerly.

“So as we head towards the later part of the week, we’re going to see more rain or showers in western parts of the country and those eastern areas should clear out, and it also comes with some stronger winds as well.”

Another wet couple of days on the cards for the North Island, & the north & west of the South Island as rain moves across from the west



Tuesday looks to be more settled although rain is expected for the South Island's east



Find your local forecast at https://t.co/oKYtrol7HA pic.twitter.com/fPlzegAdKc — MetService (@MetService) June 24, 2023

On Thursday and Friday, Auckland may see severe gale force winds as a fresh weather system tracks through, along with rain on the west coast, Glassey warned.

The rest of the week is mostly fine, with typical showery conditions that Aucklanders expect through winter.

Glassey said as this new weather system hails from the south of the country, temperatures will feel colder than last week.

Meanwhile, residents in Gisborne will receive much-needed respite from the downpours they have received over the last few days.

A local state of emergency was in effect in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne until after noon today. The region’s red heavy rain warning was also lifted, and there are currently no warnings for the area.

Civil Defence group controller Ben Green praised the region for hanging tough during the latest blow of severe weather.

“It’s been great to see the relative calm across all areas,” he said.

“We’ve seen regional communities, iwi and emergency services, among others, well prepared and they’ve come together for our people.”

Rainfall tallies came in at 565mm at Raparapaririki, inland from Ruatōria, 494mm at the Fernside Station telemetry station, inland from Tokomaru Bay, with a number of other coastal sites in excess of 400mm.

Mangapōike recorded 410mm and Waerenga-o-Kuri had 235mm, along with the Waipaoa Station receiving 227mm and Gisborne Airport 185mm.

Gisborne suffered washed-out bridges, wrecked roads and slips due to the intense rain.

Flooding has caused State Highway 2 to remain closed in both directions from Whatatutu Rd to Mātāwai. The road will be shut until further notice, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

Due to two huge slips that came down on Saturday night on the Coromandel Peninsula, SH25 is shut between Tapu and Waiomu. The slips trapped motorists on the road.