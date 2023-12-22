Weather: Rain starting to fall in North Island, won’t ease for Christmas Day

Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Rain is starting to fall at the top of the country, beginning a trend the majority of the country will see throughout the weekend and into Christmas Day.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a rainy weekend is in store for Auckland with muggy days and nights.

The flow of moisture from the northwest hitting the country will bring widespread, intermittent showers to the City of Sails on Saturday from the early morning with humid highs of 25C.

This will continue into Sunday, with MetService warning of the potential for a few heavy showers in the North Island with showers likely to fall in Auckland.

The city is set to remain at 25C, the mugginess is unlikely to ease at night as the temperature only dips slightly to 19C.

MetService credited the sweltering heat on a high-pressure system and a drift of warm, humid air over the country. This, however, has been spreading moisture over the islands and could spell rain on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere, there is a heavy rain watch in place for Westland south of Otira in the South Island beginning Sunday morning as a trough moves across. This is expected to bring humid northerlies and a period of heavy rain in the ranges.

MetService said the wet conditions of the weekend would linger until Christmas Day and beyond, although it would be spotty across the country with passing showers forecast for some and heavy showers for others.

Eastern areas of the North and South Islands had the highest chance of escaping the rain on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said: “Those hoping to have a day at the beach on Christmas Day will need to keep a close eye on the forecast, and it’s recommended to have a wet weather plan in case those showers do happen to turn up.”

After Christmas, the final days of the year should be equally warm and muggy, especially in Auckland where daily highs weren’t expected to drop below 25C and lows wouldn’t go below 18C.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.