MetService National weather: April 14th - 18th

Rain and strong winds will make for a day spent indoors this Easter Monday, with a severe weather warning in place for Northland until midnight.

Aucklanders are in for a gloomy day, as rain and gusty easterlies are forecast throughout today.

Those winds are expected to be strong, in particular, in exposed places this morning.

Contrasting temperatures across Aotearoa this morning. -2C at the Dunedin airport, while 18C in Whangarei. Cold and frosty for the South Island. A low pressure brings rain sinking over the upper North Island as well as warmer air expected over much of the country this week. ^KL pic.twitter.com/E6HxFtcRcK — MetService (@MetService) April 17, 2022

A temperature high of 21C is on the cards for the City of Sails and a low of 17C. Just before 8am, MetService said it felt about 15C in Auckland, however.

Strong winds and a high tide are causing waves to crash over the sea wall at Auckland's Mairangi Bay this morning. Photos / Dean Purcell

Heavy rain warning for Northland

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Northland last night and is effective from midnight last night until midnight tonight.

Locals are told to expect between 120mm to 160mm of rain in the north and east. Those in the west can expect to get between 80mm to 100mm.

Walkers at Mairangi Bay have been confronted by strong winds today.

"Peak rates of 15mm/h to 25mm/h, but 25mm to 40mm/h possible in localised thundery downpours, especially in the north and east," the warning says.

"Please note, heavy rain is excepted to ease in the west for a time around the middle of the day."

People in the area are advised to keep up to date with weather updates throughout today as a result of the warning.

Monday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

☁️🌧️🌧️☁️

☁️☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️🌤️

🌤️



☀️🌤️

🌤️☀️

☀️☀️☀️ ☁️

☀️☀️

🌤️☀️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 17, 2022

Occasional rain is forecast to spread south this morning and afternoon and will affect those in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupō.

Those holidaying in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay over the Easter break can expect a mostly cloudy day with a few showers.

Gisborne is forecast to see a cloudy day and a few showers - most likely this morning and later this evening. A high of 18C is expected and an overnight low of 14C.

Wellington is looking to be a fine day with light winds and a temperature high of 19C.

Sunny in the south

People in Wairarapa and all of the South Island, except Fiordland, can expect areas of morning cloud breaking and becoming fine. Fiordland is in for a few showers, however.

It is all sunshine in Christchurch. However, some northeasterly winds are expected and there is a high of 17C forecast.

Those in Dunedin can expect the same conditions.