Weather outlook for the long, long weekend in Hawke’s Bay

Te Mata Peak and Mt Kahuranaki in the fog. Shot from the coast of Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Weather is not likely to dampen spirits as people make their way around the region despite a forecast set to bring both rain and sunshine.

Friday will kick start the weekend with the best conditions and warm temperatures predicted to be in the mid-20s.

As the weekend progresses expect light showers on Saturday and Sunday with rain due to clear for a dry Monday.

Saturday’s temperatures are still expected to be in the 20s and the weekend will have a cooler end with temperatures dropping into the teens again.

There is a small risk of early morning mist on Friday and Saturday morning, which is predicted to clear for the rest of the weekend.

MetService Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weather brings “a bit of something for everybody”.

Hawke’s Bay will experience warm conditions, so it is recommended when outside to “slip, slop, slap, and wrap” as the sun will be out for longer and is higher in the sky, which increases the chance of sunburn.

People will be able to get out and plant their summer gardens, as is the tradition at the long weekend, with Friday set to be the best day to do so.

Sun glare can be dangerous when driving and with more people on the roads, it is important to consider this when travelling east in the early morning and west in the evening.

As always, it is best to check in with Met Service for further updates and consider how it will impact plans over the weekend.

