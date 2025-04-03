Meanwhile, 17 other severe weather warnings and watches have been issued across the country from the top of the North Island to the South Island’s Westland District.

A heavy rain warning was issued for Northland this morning, with up to 200mm of rain expected before Friday afternoon. Peak rainfall amounts of 15 to 25mm/h are expected overnight.

“The main rain band is expected to extend into the North Island from late Thursday into Friday, bringing large amounts of rain to northern and western regions,” meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“The heaviest rain is expected overnight in Northland and Friday morning around commute time for Auckland, extending to other areas throughout the day.”

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Tongariro National Park, Mt Taranaki and Tararua Range in the North Island throughout Friday.

⚠️Severe weather watches and warnings updates⚠️



A few regions across the North Island have been upgraded to orange warnings.



Check out a detailed forecast for your area at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/Xa8WfHKeOv — MetService (@MetService) April 2, 2025

Severe weather watches have also been issued for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, North Taranaki and Great Barrier Island.

Meanwhile, areas in the Tasman district recorded over 100mm of rain between 12.01am and 1pm on Thursday. At the Paradise Peak weather station, 113mm had fallen, followed by 106mm at the Perry Saddle station.

“This could be a significant rain event for the Tasman districts,” MetService said earlier.

Forecaster Niwa said heavy rain would end on Friday morning for the South Island.

Earlier, MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said the rain had begun to soak the upper South Island overnight with 80mm of rain washing over the Tasman region.

Strong, moist winds associated with the atmospheric river bumping into the mountainous land 🏔️ of Aotearoa is producing heavy rain.



For the SI, heavy rain will end Friday morning.



For the upper NI, heavier rain should end before midday Friday, though linger farther east. pic.twitter.com/jheKRklbAH — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 3, 2025

The Tasman District Council was warning residents that slips and flooding could impact vital roads.

“Isolated heavy bursts are possible and could result in more significant flooding in small creeks and surface flooding. Expect some slipping to occur in prone areas.

“Rainfall is forecast to be highest toward the end of the event when catchments are soaked.”

On the West Coast, State Highway 6 between Haast and Lake Moeraki is set to be closed overnight due to forecast “severe weather conditions”.

The road will close from 7pm tonight and reopen at 8am on Friday subject to inspections.

The Grey District Council, located on the West Coast, was providing sandbags to “anyone in need” on Thursday afternoon.

“If you’re concerned about flooding, please feel free to come by and pick them up. Stay safe and prepared,” a post on social media read.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told RNZ’s Checkpoint on Thursday afternoon that Hokitika had more rain in the prior 24 hours than it received during the entire month of March.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.