MetService National weather: March 21st.

There is going to be a noticeable chill in the air for North Islanders with a short and sharp blast of bad weather hitting the country.

And MetService said heavy and possibly thundery rain was “right on Auckland’s doorstep”, likely to move over Northland later.

By 5pm, rain had already begun falling on the Super City with heavy falls throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop for central North Islanders with Taupo expected to drop to 4C overnight.

Strong winds and heavy rain were forecast for Wellington today as bad weather from the south makes its way up the island.

Swells of 6m are expected to hit the Wellington coastline and a strong wind warning is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton.

That rain band is right on Auckland’s doorstep



Some of that rain could be heavy and possibly thundery, moving over Northland later



Keep up with its progress on the Rain Radar at https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/1nmIEvsVOD — MetService (@MetService) March 20, 2023

According to Metservice reports, gusts could reach 120km/h and were expected to damage trees, powerlines and unsecured items such as trampolines and BBQs.

A heavy rain watch was in place this morning for the Tararua Ranges.

Western areas would be hit harder, with heavier rain and colder temperatures than the east.

What can you see on the satellite 👀



Two main features affecting the country today.



A front and associated rain band making its way up the North Island.



Deep low to the east of the South Island with heavy rain and strong southerlies.



Stay up to date https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/qPM7OwKFpu — MetService (@MetService) March 20, 2023

There has been little respite for the South Island, which was under numerous warnings and watches with heavy rain and gale-force winds today.

Parts of Southland, including Invercargill and Otago lost power with strong winds overnight. The West Coast has also been hit hard with reports of a tornado, floods and slips.

Hundreds of people were facing blackouts and roads were closed in Dunedin as strong winds and rain lashed the city.

Rainfall is expected to reach warning amounts for Westland, Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said the sharp southerly, which should spread over the country by tomorrow morning, coincided with the autumnal equinox - where the sun shines directly on Earth’s equator.

🎯 Right on cue! A sharp southerly coincides with the autumnal equinox in Aotearoa / New Zealand 🌬️



The wind arrows are coloured by temperature, with the blues (🔵) & whites (⚪️) indicating cooler conditions.



By Wednesday morning, it will have spread up the entire country. pic.twitter.com/aqBxMWTEdg — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 20, 2023

MetService said rainfall already totalled 31.2mm in Dunedin between until midday today. Most of that fell between 6am and 9am.

Matt Alley, group controller for Otago Civil Defence Emergency Management said council contractors and emergency services were already being called to trees across roads, minor surface flooding and blocked drains around Otago.

Fire crews were kept busy all morning. Powerlines were down over a car in Forbury Rd, St Clair, and crews were also called to Warden St, Opoho, after powerlines came down next to a parked car.

🟠🟡 Severe Weather Warnings and Watches update 🟡🟠



A deep low lies offshore Otago, moving northeastwards today, bringing severe southwest gales, heavy rain and large southerly waves for the eastern South Island.



Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/BsOvGM7kdW — MetService (@MetService) March 20, 2023

Southwesterly gales were expected to be severe for North Otago and Canterbury, especially Banks Peninsula.

The bad weather was expected to be sharp and shortlived with settled weather expected to return tomorrow.

The active weather was expected to move east with a new high-pressure system from the Tasman Sea moving over the country.



