Auckland and the rest of the North Island can expect grey and wet weather this weekend. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland and the rest of the North Island can expect grey and wet weather this weekend. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

It’s a tale of two islands this weekend as Auckland and the North get hit by heavy rain in what could be the next “potential severe-weather bringer”, while the South basks in sunshine.

MetService has already issued heavy rain watches for the Coromandel Peninsula as well as Tauranga, Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne.

The severe weather alerts are in force from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow for the Coromandel Peninsula and from 2am to 5pm tomorrow for the Bay of Plenty.

WeatherWatch forecaster Philip Duncan said a low system moving from the west will blanket the North Island today.

While the South Island is in for a relatively dry run of weather, people around the North Island will need to keep an eye on the forecast if they want to avoid the rain.https://t.co/ePtVj8v6Kx pic.twitter.com/w25JNhcDPs — MetService (@MetService) November 17, 2023

That will mean sporadic falls across the whole island with heavy downpours in places, especially into the afternoon.

However, “it won’t be raining all day for everyone,” Duncan said, with some dry spells mixed in.

Aucklanders have already woken to grey skies and steady rainfall, with MetService tipping possible heavy rain tonight.

The city can expect a top of 20C today with the showers expected to ease tomorrow for a high of 22C.

Whangārei in the north may be set for heavy rain from the afternoon as it heads for a max of 20C, with some heavy falls again tomorrow and a top of 23C.

Tauranga is set for cloud and rain today and a high of 20C, before being hit by heavy falls early tomorrow morning and a top of 19C.

Saturday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

☁️



🌤️☁️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️ 🌦

🌤️🌤️

🌤️☀️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 17, 2023

Rotorua is likely to follow Tauranga’s pattern, with rain today and becoming heavy from tomorrow morning as Rotorua hits tops of 17C and 18C.

Hamilton is already being hit by rain and can expect steady showers becoming heavy tomorrow morning with tops of 19C and 21C.

Wellington is expected to remain dry until the evening as it reaches a top of 19C before more steady falls hit tomorrow along with a max of 16C.

Christchurch in the South Island, on the other hand, is looking at a bright and clear Saturday with a top of 17C before some showers tomorrow and a high of 18C.

Dunedin can expect the odd shower in the afternoon and a top of 18C before getting hit by more rain tomorrow and a chilly high of 14C.

Queenstown and most of the West Coast are set for fine days today, with Queenstown set for tops of 18C and 20C today and tomorrow.















