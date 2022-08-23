Devenish Place in Nelson after floodwaters start to recede following heavy rain across the region. Photo / George Heard

By RNZ

Evacuated families in the Nelson and Tasman regions are being supported to re-enter their homes from today.

The supported re-entry process is underway, with evacuees receiving calls to confirm their property assessment.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said properties were being inspected by both Urban Search and Rescue and council building inspectors before being assessed as either a red, yellow or white placard property.

Red placard properties should not be entered under any circumstance as they have been assessed as having significant damage or land stability issues.

Yellow placard properties can be entered temporarily and residents may or may not be able to stay overnight on a case-by-case basis.

Some of those properties may require a supervised entry by an authorised person.

White placard properties can be re-occupied with caution and may have no placard, or a white dot on or around the entryway.

The number of evacuated properties in the Nelson and Tasman districts has been officially confirmed at 483 following data consolidation.

By 7am on Tuesday, the initial round of inspections had been completed.

At least 15 properties have been assessed as red, 108 were given a yellow placard and 339 were assessed as white.

Nelson Tasman Emergency Management Group said these numbers would change following reinspections, and as more people registered with Civil Defence that their properties had been affected.

The group estimated between 300 and 350 properties had been affected by slips.

Residents unsure about their property assessment or who find damage after returning home should contact Nelson City Council or Tasman District Council