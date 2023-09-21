Rotorua came close to breaking its record-high temperature for September on Wednesday as the region experiences summer-like conditions.

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature in the Bay of Plenty registering 26C while Galatea hit 24.5C.

Rotorua hit its second-highest September temperature on record with 21.5C, just shy of the 1971 high of 21.9C. Tauranga hit 22.9°C, its third-warmest September temperature on record behind 24.7C in 1941.

Whakatane hit 18.7°C.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said a ridge of high pressure was keeping skies clear and winds light.

“So as we move to longer days there is more opportunity for heating. There is also a generally warmer airmass over the country which provides a boost.”

However, the summer-like conditions are not set to last, with cooler and wetter conditions on the way.

O’Connor said the next few days would see a change in conditions with heavy rain and cooler temperatures, back to the average, expected for the first weekend of the school holidays.

An active front is currently moving up the South Island with various heavy rain, wind, and snow warnings in place.

The North Island is set to feel the impacts over the weekend.



