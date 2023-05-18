Forecasters are predicting a miserable end of the week as heavy rain and strong gusts threaten to cause more flooding and slips across the North Island.

The rain falling on the areas previously saturated from last week’s deluge could mean floods and slips across the north of the country.

Waka Kotahi says strong gusts in Auckland might cause the Harbour Bridge to close tomorrow. From 4am until 7am speeds will be reduced and some lanes will be closed.

For the upper North Island, the strongest 💪 gusts will occur overnight with the rain band.



This means...



...While it'll be breezy, winds are not expected to be terribly strong for most of day on Friday for the majority of the upper North Island.



We start wide then zoom in 🔍. pic.twitter.com/iv0ORzj6wf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 18, 2023

During the weekend, some regions are being asked to prepare for power outages as heavy downpours and strong gusts threaten to pull down powerlines.

MetService is warning that significant amounts of rain could fall in Northland, northern Auckland, and the Coromandel Peninsula today and tomorrow, as well as for the Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti to the north of Ruatoria tomorrow.

Cyclogenesis as seen from above 🛰️. pic.twitter.com/iTKgYMYFSq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 18, 2023

A tropically charged low-pressure system sitting over the Tasman Sea is pushing a front across the country, MetService reports.

In previous heavy rainfall events that devastated regions, the front stalled in one area for a long time. MetService said this front will move quickly southeastward and will have moved away from the country by noon on Friday.

Forecasting agency Niwa said the worst of the wet weather is expected to hit Northland from about sunset to about midnight, Auckland a few hours either side of midnight and Waikato from after midnight to about sunrise.

Let's time ⏱️ the arrival & departure of the rain.



Northland: worst of the rain (and wind) from about sunset to about midnight.



Auckland: worst of rain (and wind) a few hours either side of midnight.



Waikato/BoP: worst weather from after midnight to about sunrise. pic.twitter.com/AcWIH7ja6m — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 17, 2023

However, even during these shorter downpours, flooding and slips are possible as the weather is tropically charged and can create heavy deluges with thunderstorms.

A heavy rain watch is in place tonight for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty including Rotorua.

Auckland Update: A Heavy Rain Watch & Wind Watch remain in force 9pm tonight until 9am Friday.



A Watch means MetService will keep a close 👀 on rain rates & peak gusts overnight, since soils are saturated. We DON'T expect widespread impacts but it is good to be prepared ^GG pic.twitter.com/OVazNbsZcX — MetService (@MetService) May 18, 2023

Strong winds will accompany the low-pressure system and there is a moderate risk of severe northeast gales in some regions of Northland, where a watch is in effect, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Waitomo today.

⚠️💨Westerly #gales in #Auckland on Saturday PM may gust to damaging (risk of broken branches, uprooted trees, weather related power cuts).



This wind gust map shows the centre of the low tracking as far north as King Country/Waitomo, putting the squeeze on Auckland's westerly… pic.twitter.com/vgpqXDx6QV — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) May 18, 2023

From tomorrow at 7am, Gisborne will be placed under a heavy rain warning, where thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible, with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h, or possibly more. A strong wind watch is also in place.

MetServise said a low over the Tasman Sea has already begun to affect Fiordland, Westland, Otago and Southland, causing snow to fall 800 metres inland. Orange rain warnings remain in place for Westland and are expected to extend until 6pm tonight.

More rain, strong gusts and massive swells will continue on Saturday as the low-pressure system tracks across the central North Island, bringing another round of rain or showers to most regions.

“A period of westerly gales will also affect northern parts of the country on Saturday as the low moves eastwards across the central North Island,” MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

“The gusty westerly winds and already sodden soil means people are advised to be prepared for power outages due to falling trees disrupting power lines

“Rain or showers are forecast for most places on Saturday, with the west of the North Island and Tasman region likely to be the wettest places.”