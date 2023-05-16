A fast-moving low accompanied by strong gusts will affect many parts of the North Island. Photo / Alex Burton

A fast-moving low accompanied by strong gusts will affect many parts of the North Island. Photo / Alex Burton

More tropically charged weather is set to fall on already drenched areas of the country, including Northland, after only a few days of respite this week.

MetService is warning that rain is possible significant amounts could fall in Northland, northern Auckland, and the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday and Friday, as well as for the Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti to the north of Ruatoria on Friday.

It has placed a heavy rain watch on Northland beginning 3pm Thursday until 3am Friday.

“Yet another l low will be approaching from the north Tasman Sea with rain and strong wind ramping up over the upper North Island on Thursday afternoon and evening,” MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes explained.

The low-pressure system will be accompanied by strong winds, and on Thursday, there is a moderate risk of severe northeast gales in certain areas of Northland, where a watch is in effect, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Waitomo.

On Friday and into Saturday, the gales will tend west-northwest, affecting much of the upper North Island from Taranaki to Hawke’s Bay northward.

Rain is also forecast about Tasman and western parts of Marlborough, northwest of the Wairau River, on Friday and Saturday, with a low risk about northern Taranaki and the King Country.

As the low-pressure system approaches, the wet and windy weather will quickly spread across the North Island into Friday morning, with the chance of severe rain and gales in some places of the upper North Island. Taranaki’s northward coast is also predicted to get strong swells that could reach 6 metres.

“This low is moving quicker than the previous weather systems that brought heavy rain and flooding this year, most recently last week,” Fernandes said.

However, with already saturated ground, any further heavy rain could be problematic, and strong wind is an added complication.

At this stage, Fernandes said MetService is unclear just how much damage the fast-moving weather system will do.

“We used multiple weather forecasting models, and this far into the future they show many different options for how this weather plays out on Thursday and Friday,” Fernandes said.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Westland south of Harihari, which began at midday today. Metservice is forecasting 90 to 130 mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts nearer the coast and peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h about the ranges, especially in thunderstorms.

Metservice noted the rain is expected to spread south as the evening progresses.











