The Government is seeking official advice about New Zealand’s weather forecasting systems amid industry fears of conflict between the MetService and Niwa - and concerns that the public is being fed confusing and mixed messages.

And MetService itself has also spoken out, saying in severe weather events, it should be the agency that Kiwis are relying upon.

In major storms - such as the recent, deadly Cyclone Gabrielle - MetService and Niwa will issue their own forecasts and data, sometimes with different information and presentation formats. Media outlets will often choose between the two, or publish both.

In an interview for a wide-ranging Media Insider feature, the CEO of privately owned agency WeatherWatch, Philip Duncan, says Niwa uses foreign terms - such as what he calls the “ridiculously overused” phrase “atmospheric river”. “I think that they use very Americanised terms which are big and loud and get them into the news.”

He believes media should be headlining reports with the more conservatively packaged MetService forecasts.

A MetService video forecast.

Niwa weather forecaster Ben Noll. Photo / Michael Craig

MetService was set up as a State-Owned Enterprise in the 1990s to handle forecasts and warnings but it’s an area that Niwa, a Crown Research Institute, has moved into in more recent years. Duncan says the two agencies don’t get on; Niwa has even won forecasting contracts off the MetService.

In response to written questions, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Duncan Webb told the Herald: “There is always the opportunity to improve our systems.

“A robust, accurate and reliable forecasting system is critical for New Zealand. MetService and Niwa are critical for this,” said Webb.

“I am aware of the dynamic relationship between the organisations. MetService and Niwa are limited in their ability to collaborate under current settings as both organisations act in accordance with their mandates under the State-Owned Enterprises and the Crown Research Institutes Acts.

“There is always the opportunity to improve our systems. A connected weather forecasting system integrated with our understanding of the impacts of flooding on infrastructure and communities is needed as climate change impacts Aotearoa.

“Ministers have requested officials provide advice on this matter, which is expected shortly.”

Officials from Treasury and MBIE will be providing the advice.

MetService said it had “no concerns about Niwa or any other weather provider engaged in the national and global competitive weather industry”.

“MetService does have concerns about conflicting weather narratives when severe weather presents a risk to New Zealand,” said MetService chief executive Stephen Hunt in response to Herald questions.

“Severe weather events are becoming increasingly frequent, severe and complex. As we have seen recently, this is impacting lives, property and livelihoods. Given this, it is critical that all New Zealanders and the New Zealand media know who to turn to for information when a weather warning has been issued. It is essential that important weather forecasts and updates are accessible, clear, understood and acted on by everyone who will be affected.”

Hunt said the agency’s primary concern was “the welfare of New Zealanders and that they are accessing and hearing forecasts, alerts, watches and warnings, and taking steps to protect their wellbeing”.

MetService did not have an issue with a “competitive and active weather marketplace”, allowing for general forecasting that suited individual needs.

“We do care in times of severe weather. Where too many voices can lead to a chance of confusion – this creates a risk to safety and a chance that it will result in possible inaction or apathy. Where the weather impact is likely to be severe a single authoritative voice is vital. Over these times we ask Niwa not to run a competing or confusing weather narrative.”

He said MetService was the “single authoritative voice for severe weather”.

“The Government pays us to deliver severe weather warnings. This is in line with the World Meteorological Organisation expectations that to avoid confusion, each of the 193 member countries and territories will be very clear on which of its meteorological agencies is the ‘single authoritative voice’ for a severe weather warning service.”

Asked whether there should be just one weather agency, Hunt said: “There should be one for severe weather forecasting situations where there can be multiple, complex, and fast-moving events that require 24/7, real-time expert sight across changes and impacts across local conditions, geographic and hydro tolerance, etc”

The efficiency and value of two Crown weather providers was “a matter for our Government owners”.

Attempts to engage Niwa on the issues have been unsuccessful so far.

