Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: MetService v Niwa forecasts - Government seeks advice amid concerns about conflict and confused messages

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
Both owned by the Government, the two titans of New Zealand's weather forecasting services are embroiled in a dispute over which should provide official forecasts in severe weather events. Video / MetService / Niwa / WeatherWatch

The Government is seeking official advice about New Zealand’s weather forecasting systems amid industry fears of conflict between the MetService and Niwa - and concerns that the public is being fed confusing and mixed messages.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand