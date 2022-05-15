MetService National weather: May 12th-14th.

Chilly mornings will be a thing of the past as a warm frontal system is set to push across the country, bringing mild temperatures.

Just a few days ago, many places across the country recorded their coldest mornings so far this year. But it may be time to take the extra blanket off the bed for the next few nights.

According to MetService, a high-pressure system parked over Aotearoa means settled weather continues.

"The settled weather continues to finish off the working week before a warm frontal system pushes on to the country from the Tasman Sea this weekend, bringing changeable weather."

Looking to tomorrow morning, MetService has forecasted warm temperatures for most regions across the country, with a few places in the South Island still recording cooler temperatures.

🌡 We're expecting a week of warmer overnight temperatures for this time of year, particularly in the North Island.



🛏 Might have to revise the number of blankets on the bed!



Here's the minimum temperature forecast for overnight tonight.



ℹ https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/DYAuD9AB3O — MetService (@MetService) May 15, 2022

The top of the North Island will record the warmest temperatures with Auckland reaching 17 degrees and Dargaville at 18 degrees.

Moving down the North Island, Taupō and Hamilton will reach a morning minimum of 15 degrees. While Tauranga will reach a slightly warmer 17 degrees.

Temperatures will be cooler in lower North Island with Masterton set to reach 11 degrees and the capital to record a cool 13 degrees.

However, those in the South Island may still need to keep the extra blanket on the bed.

💨 The weather is turning busier in the SW Pacific thanks to a more active jet stream pattern (🟡)...



☔ This will bring rounds of rain, some heavy, to New Zealand & there's a chance the polar jet makes a brief visit toward the end of the week! 🐧



Upper winds in motion 😮 👇 pic.twitter.com/KZlh9PXFeQ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 14, 2022

Nelson and Westport will record a warmer 13 degrees while Milford Sound, Timaru, Blenheim, Twizel and Dunedin all reach below 10 degrees.

Invercargill will record the country's lowest temperature at a cool 3 degrees.

Meanwhile, rain will be on the cards for many across the country with MetService issuing an orange heavy rain warning for Mt Taranaki and a heavy rain watch for Tongariro National Park.