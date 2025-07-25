However, that was unlikely to be enough to prevent devastating impacts if more heavy rain fell.
Flooding over recent weeks left homes in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough uninhabitable, roads damaged and properties inundated with flood waters in what was described by local authorities as a “one-in-100-year event”.
Lyden said Northland will also be at risk of heavy rain.
“Generally speaking, Tuesday will be wet for everyone,” Lyden said.
Warnings and watches for heavy rain and strong winds may be issued and people are advised to keep up with the latest information.
