What will the weekend have in store?

This spell of settled weather is coming to a close, as conditions gradually turn over the weekend with warmer temperatures creeping in.

MetService forecaster Devlin Lyden told the Herald some regions are in for a few showers and cloud this weekend.

As we move into Saturday, the high cloud in Northland and Auckland will lift.

“As we get through the day, there may be a few showers on the east coast of Northland.

“Showers down in Fiordland gradually spread north up the West Coast, and they may affect southern areas like Haast,” Lyden said.

Cloud will also increase tomorrow for Central Otago, as well as Dunedin.

“For the rest of the country, they’ll be in for another fine day,” he said.

People are being advised to savour the weekend weather before things take a turn from Monday.

Temperatures set to rise, severe weather to lash NZ

Lyden said the country would warm up as northerly winds returned, bringing warmer air.

However, these will also be bringing the return of wetter and windier weather.

“As we get into Monday, showers begin to build up the West Coast, and there will potentially be some heavy falls along the West Coast on Monday evening.

“Then into Tuesday, we’re expecting some more widespread heavy rain, with places like the West Coast of the South Island continuing to get heavy rain, but also the Tasman district.”

Flooding at George's Truffles, Riwaka, on Friday July 11, when a state of emergency was in place in the Nelson Tasman region.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said once more, his region was preparing for the worst with river levels still at elevated levels typically seen at the end of winter.

He said the area had enjoyed seven days of clear skies and frosts since the last deluge.

However, that was unlikely to be enough to prevent devastating impacts if more heavy rain fell.

Flooding over recent weeks left homes in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough uninhabitable, roads damaged and properties inundated with flood waters in what was described by local authorities as a “one-in-100-year event”.

Lyden said Northland will also be at risk of heavy rain.

“Generally speaking, Tuesday will be wet for everyone,” Lyden said.

Warnings and watches for heavy rain and strong winds may be issued and people are advised to keep up with the latest information.

