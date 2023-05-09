Rotorua has borne the brunt of intense rainfall with authorities warning of fresh slips and potholes this morning.

Weather warnings were due to be lifted for the region early Wednesday but more rain was forecast for today.

Metservice duty meteorologist Mmaphapelo Makgabutlane said Rotorua had received 114mm of rain in 24 hours up to 6am today.

“In a typical May, Rotorua would get around 142mm,” Makgabutlane said.

Galatea recorded 92mm of rain in the same time period.

Major slip between Moose Lodge and Ruato Bay on State Highway 30. Photo/ Andrew Warner

The heaviest rainfall in Rotorua occurred between 4pm and 5pm yesterday when 44mm fell in the one hour. The hour before that 20mm fell.

“Some places got a huge dumping of rain,” Makgabutlane said.

Metservice’s station at Tauranga Airport had measured about 71mm of rain while across the Coromandel 50mm to 60mm of rainfall was recorded with 78mm of rain recorded at Metservice’s Goldcross station.

Multiple reports of flooding and slips closed roads in the district last night with most reopening by 10pm.

A car in floodwaters on Totara St in Rotorua on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 36, between Jackson and Central Rd was still closed as was Hamurana Rd, between Mourea and Unsworth Rd, where crews were clearing large rocks and logs.

The heavy rain band over Bay of Plenty moves off to the east overnight. However, changeable, showery conditions are forecast for many places on Wednesday and Thursday as colder air starts moving over the country. Latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/eQVtTnXfEd — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2023

SH30 between Tiketere and Rotoma was affected by multiple slips with temporary traffic management in place.

Rotorua Lakes Council said crews were inspecting areas in Ngakuru, Rerewhakaaitu, Reporoa and around Spencer Rd this morning and contractors were repairing potholes in urban areas.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence says new potholes are likely to have formed overnight after the wet weather and motorists should watch their speed.

It asked people to plan their journey and expect delays given the several road closures, including state highways.

It said the heavy rain warning had passed but people needed to be aware there could be surface flooding in areas, especially those low-lying.

Surface flooding on Fairy Springs Rd.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said all major rivers were expected to reach warning level one, with some also reaching warning level two. Landowners in affected areas were being notified to move stock from low-lying areas.

The regional council said many of the district’s streams had risen significantly as had the lakes, some by at least 100mm.

More to come.



















