A bridge has been washed out on Lake Ohau Rd near Twizel. Video / Heidi Versey

Wild weather lashing the South Island's interior has caused widespread damage, and many roads remain closed this morning owing to slips or flooding.

Heavy rain has fallen in the headwaters of Otago: in the Upper Clutha River catchments and in the headwaters of Central Otago rivers, including the Kawarau River, the Shotover River, the Lindis River, the Manuherikia River and the Kye Burn/upper Taieri River.

On Wednesday morning the following highways were closed: State Highway 8 (Lindis Pass, and Omarama to Twizel), SH6 (Haast Pass), SH83 Omarama to Otematata, SH77 between Blackford Rd and Mt Hutt Station Rd and SH80 Ben Ohau to Aoraki Mount Cook.

Motorists have been urged to use caution on a number of other highways in the South Island

The Queenstown Lakes District Council this morning advised of "a lot of water on the road between Wānaka and Cromwell, near Pisa, and you can expect this elsewhere on your journeys". The council said motorists were likely to encounter debris on roads through the region.

Further south, the Gore District Council says the Mataura River has risen significantly overnight, and several roads are closed around the city. The river was expected to start dropping soon, and roads could reopen later this morning.

The Otago Regional Council was yesterday urging people to be cautious around rivers and low-lying land as waterways around Central Otago and the upper Clutha catchments rise.

Paddys Alley Road at Athol was heavily flooded and not passable on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning drivers in Otago and Canterbury to be aware of slips and possible washouts on a number of routes.

Otago and Southland system manager Graeme Hall said slips and rockfalls would continue this week.

Haast Pass was closed owing to fallen trees, rock slips, flooding and strong winds.

An Aspiring Highways representative said a "couple of diggers had been sent to clear the road and assessments were being done between Makarora and Hawea."

Makarora resident Jim Arthurs said yesterday weather over the past 48 hours had varied.

"We had a huge thunderstorm last night. A lot of internet routers fried, and lots of new lakes are forming on farms," he said.

The Haast-Hawea section of SH6 was open to Makarora residents yesterday, but closed to the general public from 7am.

Updates on the Haast and Lindis Passes are expected this morning.

Last night, SH8 through Alexandra was the only route open to SH1 for northbound travel out of Central Otago.

The downpour caused roads and walking tracks to close as the Manuherikia River breached its banks near Omakau, Ophir and Galloway, flooding low-lying farmland.

A boil water notice was issued for Omakau and Ophir, and Ophir residents were advised to keep a sharp watch on river levels.

The Manuherikia River registered what is believed to be its third highest flow since 1971 — below 600 cumecs.

The highest previous flow recorded for the Manuherikia River at Ophir, since 1971, was 602 cumecs in December 1995.

Meanwhile, Lake Ohau village residents have come together in the face of adversity again, after severe flooding washed out a bridge yesterday closing the only road into the Mackenzie Country settlement.

Lake Ohau Lodge and Snow Fields co-owner Mike Neilson said about 150 guests were stuck at the lodge yesterday, and other guests booked in were unable to check in, but it was well-equipped to cater for everyone.

Flooding causes road closure at the Lake Ohau access road off State Highway 8. Photo / Heidi Versey

"We don't have to escape — we've got all the food. I've got plenty of whisky — so there's no rush," Neilson said.

"We do orders once a week, so we have sufficient freezer/fridge storage to cope with a week to 10 days, as always."

Neilson was able to get to Twizel and back yesterday, by "going cross country in a four-wheel drive". He picked up some essential items, and his housekeeping staff, who lived in the township.

Guests were keeping themselves entertained indoors, he said.

"We had the usual running of kids up and down the hallways having a good time."

The lodge had "very strong" bookings for the school holidays and Neilson hoped the road could reopen as soon as possible so those stuck could return home, and people could visit the ski field again. But staff had their work cut out for them to clear the access road and mitigate avalanche danger, with heavy snow at the skifield.

"We need to have clear skies to do that, too. It's a waiting game for the weather to turn," he said.

Lake Ohau Village resident Dwayne Rennie said the water at the end of his driveway was thigh-high yesterday.

A bridge has been washed out on Lake Ohau Rd. Photo / Bevan Rusbach

He said calls had gone out for assistance and one resident had managed to travel to Twizel, off-road, to collect essential items.

"Especially since the fire, everybody checks in and if somebody's going to Twizel ... people tend to let their neighbours know if they're going in and if anything needs picked up," Rennie said.

State Highway 83 between Kurow and Omarama was also closed yesterday due to flooding, as was SH8, towards the Lindis Pass and Twizel.

The next update from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was expected at noon today.

About 60 people were evacuated from the Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park overnight on Monday, other voluntary evacuations occurred in Otematata.