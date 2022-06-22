Frost at Kellands Pond in Twizel yesterday evening around 5pm. Photo / George Heard

Kiwis are in for another frosty winter's day as MetService warns that the cold weather is going to stick around.

This morning, Dunedin Airport's weather station has broken its record for the coldest temperature recorded in the month of June.

MetService said the temperature got down to -8.6C. It takes the top place ahead of -8.5C recorded in June 2006.

The Dunedin airport has just broken it's record for the coldest day in June. Since records began in 1972, the -8.6C recorded this morning is the coldest June temperature. ^KL pic.twitter.com/PoeVYRxOJh — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2022

Ōmārama locals have woken to freezing temperatures, with the area near the southern end of the Mackenzie Basin in the South Island recording a chilly -10C. The feels like temperature was -13C, according to MetService.

Twizel wasn't too far behind, recording -7C and a feels like temperature of -10C.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have also issued an ice warning for State Highway 8 between Twizel and Lake Tekapo.

"Due to ice and fog, road users are advised to take extra care while travelling through this route."

Motorists travelling along State Highways 85, 87 and 1 between Dunedin and Kyeburn are also advised to travel with caution due to winter conditions.

Just a little brisk out there today, here are your observed temperatures across the main centres this morning. The coldest place at this point in New Zealand is Middlemarch at -10.6C. ^KL pic.twitter.com/HNtqMZTBCN — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2022

Locals in the South Island might be envious to know that Castlepoint, on the Wairarapa Coast, was recording nearly 10C early this morning.

Auckland is waking up to 5.9C but a feels like temperature of 5C.

The coldest place in the North Island early this morning was Rotorua which recorded -1.1C but a feels like temperature of -3C, Hamilton also started the day with a morning frost recording -0.9C but a feels like temperature of -4C.

Frost conditions in the South Island yesterday at Kellands Pond in Twizel. Photo / George Heard

In the City of Sails early birds are advised by MetService to wear three to four layers of clothing, in Rotorua and Hamilton, four layers plus a windproof piece of clothing is necessary.

Around half the country is in for a sunny day, while the other half will be cloudy - there will also be some scattered showers in some regions.

Aucklanders will see clear skies today, however there will be light winds and one or two showers north of Whangaparāoa. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 15C.

In Northland, it will be a bit cloudy and there will be one or two showers in Whangārei which has a forecast high of 16C.

Yesterday the highest national temperature was just 16C, recorded in Kawerau, Tauranga and Whakatāne. In the South Island Te Anau only reached a high of 3C and had low cloud for much of the day.

The coldest spot in the country was recorded by MetService's Tara Hills weather station in Otago with a low of -11C.

Today's minimum forecast says this cold weather is not letting up, in the South Island, Queenstown has a forecast low of -6C and in the North Island the coldest spot could be Taupō with a minimum forecast of -1C.