Weather: Kiwis returning from holiday to work should stay safe on roads

Holidaymakers are urged to drive to the conditions as they head back home after the break.

The weather should be fine for motorists heading back from their holidays on Sunday.

And after 17 people died on our roads during the official holiday period, motorists have been urged to drive to the conditions.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker says although heavy showers won't be present, it is always the best idea to assess risks and drive to conditions.

"Weather-wise there is not too much going on to cause any issues for motorists. There are a few showers about, but nothing out of the ordinary,'' he says.

"While that may be the case, we want motorists to stay as safe as possible and drive to conditions. Absolutely.

"For the North Island, expect fine weather on the east coast from Gisborne down to the Wairarapa."

It is going to be partly cloudy for the rest of the north and west coasts, with the potential for a few showers inland.

"Taranaki and the Waikato coastal section will be getting a few showers as well. Everything is generally looking pretty good for the North Island, with a few showers inland on the north and west coast."

Those in the South Island leaving Nelson can expect fine weather with some high clouds about.

Queenstown will start off fine, with occasional rain developing in the afternoon.

Summer warmth was felt right across the country today with Alexandra recording the highest temperature at 28.9C and Christchurch the lowest at 15.5C.

For Monday, MetService says the North Island can expect it to be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the west and north, but fine in the east.



For the South, expect rain in the west, easing to isolated showers by evening. Scattered showers are forecast about and south of Otago and in Fiordland. And it will be mainly fine in the east, with just isolated afternoon showers in Canterbury High Country and Marlborough.