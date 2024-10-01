Downpours are expected to hit the country tomorrow, prompting MetService to upgrade and extend its severe weather alerts across the upper North Island and West Coast.
A heavy snow watch has been issued for Central Otago and Queenstown, along with four road snowfall warnings for mountain passes in the Southern Alps. The Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, northern Gisborne and Northland are also under alert for heavy rain.
While Auckland had a forecast of cloudy periods and isolated showers today, heavy falls are expected tomorrow afternoon. The daily high should reach 19C on Wednesday, and remain at 18C until the weekend, with rain forecast into next week.
MetService’s five-day rain forecast imagery shows a mass of rain from the Tasman Sea slamming into Fiordland early Wednesday and fully enveloping the country early Thursday morning.
MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said it was “a bad start for the first week of the school holidays”.