Hundreds of lightning strikes were recorded in the region this morning.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said Rotorua and Bay of Plenty had a “bit of a rude wake-up” with 266 strikes recorded.

“They’re currently ongoing to the east of Whakatāne. No lightning over the Coromandel yet, but it’s looking like they could see some in the afternoon if not before.

“As for a forecast, you’ll have rain on and off for the rest of the day but overall it will be easing and eventually clearing up tonight,” O’Connor said.

“There’ll be a swing from strong northwesterly winds to strong and cold southwesterlies this morning — these will also die out this evening.”

She said overnight temperatures would drop to -1C in Rotorua, 4C in Tauranga, 2C in Whakatāne and 1C in Whitianga with potentially a few snow flurries above 600m.

“It’ll be chilly.”

Desert Rd is also under a road snowfall warning until 9pm tonight.

Snow if expected to lower to 600m.

”Expect 10 to 15 cm of snow to settle on the road above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres,” MetService said.

MetService has also issued a heavy snow watch for Wairarapa.A strong wind watch for Auckland, Coromandel and Great Barrier Island is in place until 6pm tonight.