The lead-up to Christmas Day will be hot and humid before a breakdown in high pressure could bring downpours to some parts of Aotearoa for the big day.

The cause of the sticky weather is an area of warm, humid air being dragged across New Zealand from the warm waters to our north.

MetService reported Monday kicked off with warm temperatures at dawn across many of its weather stations, with Napier, Mahia and Tolaga Bay all above 20C at 7am.

“Duvets being kicked off the bed were probably a common occurrence on Monday night, especially for Aucklanders where our airport station only dropped as low as 18.6°C overnight,” said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

Hope you like it hot / humid!



🔴 Heat will a theme this week, owing to an air mass with Australian origins...



🟢 Humidity will be a developing theme this week & next, due to an air mass from the tropics... pic.twitter.com/RrD95yDYor — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 17, 2023

Now MetService forecasts the humid days will continue, and not just across the North Island.

“This humidity looks to linger around our shores in the lead up to Christmas so it will likely be worth getting the fans out and knowing that the heat may be playing a part in your sweaty end of year stress,” Ferris said.

While the warmest temperatures were around the north on Monday, the heat will move to the south and east of the South Island by Wednesday, where Alexandra is set to be the pick of the regions with a forecast high of 32C.

Warmest temperatures around the north today, but Wednesday could see the warmth move to the South Island where a few places are picked to exceed 30°C pic.twitter.com/HRiMbeYUvw — MetService (@MetService) December 18, 2023

Christchurch is also forecast to reach 30C on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Even though the temperature looks to drop off overnight, we’re approaching the summer solstice, so the nights are very short which reduces the body’s ability to recover from the heat. Something to be wary of as we head through this week as we may issue heat alerts in the coming days,” Ferris said.

While conditions are expected to be generally settled around the country this week, a low pressure system passing south midweek is likely to bring some rain and wind to the deep south on Wednesday and Thursday.

This week kicked off with warm temperatures at dawn across many of the MetService weather stations – Napier, Mahia & Tolaga Bay were above 20°C at 7am.



We're forecasting that these humid days will continue, not just across the North Island.



Read more: https://t.co/wpmnO77WBk pic.twitter.com/AfvtlhZ2Pk — MetService (@MetService) December 18, 2023

‘Wiggle room’ for Christmas Day forecast

Ferris said while there was a lot of “wiggle room” with Christmas being just under a week away, western areas were more likely to get rain and those on the eastern side of both islands would likely be the driest.

There was potential for showers for Auckland and Tauranga on Christmas Day, but only a few changes in the predicted weather could flip all that.

“One of the models that I can look at data for Christmas Day looks like there’d be some showers for most of the day. Another model for the same time frame is looking to be a lot drier for both places. So it’s far from set in stone at this point.

“In the days leading up to Christmas, we have high pressure around our shores. But what we’re seeing as we get closer towards Christmas is perhaps that high pressure breaking down. That would allow some rain to come across New Zealand, most likely out of the Tasman Sea.

“That would tend to mean or tend to increase the risk of rain along western parts of both the North and the South Island. So if we’re lucky that high pressure might just be able to hold on a little bit longer.”

He said this would generally mean there would be finer weather around the country.

“What I’ve kind of been saying today is to not rush out and clean your outdoor furniture just yet. It might still be a chance that you’re having to get your whānau all around the dining room table and squeezing in.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.