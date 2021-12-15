Weather: Helicopter checks flooded Feilding after heavy overnight rain forces evacuations

A helicopter will fly over Feilding to assess the damage from flooding in the region overnight.
At least 114 homes have flooded in Feilding after heavy rain, with that number expected to rise as heavy rain continues to batter the area.
Five people in Feilding were evacuated to a St John Ambulance hall last night but accommodation has since been found for them.
Manawatū District Council communications officer Ben Caldwell said there were also reports of damaged homes in the Reureu Valley, with some roads impassable.
He says anyone who is without power, or has been cut off and needs help should put a bedsheet on their front lawn to alert the helicopter to check on them.
Caldwell says a number of roads are closed or affected by flooding, which can be seen on a map on social media. The only way in or out of Feilding is through State Highway 54, with surrounded roads closed by rain.
After Feilding, SH54 is closed between Mckays Line and the intersection with SH1 due to slips and flooding, and SH56 is also closed between Tane Rd and SH57.
There are no weather warnings or watches for the area but rain is forecast throughout the day, sometimes growing heavy before becoming more sporadic in the evening.
Thunderstorms and hail are also possible for the region.
The Wellington region has been inundated with rain since the start of December, with just four dry days recorded this month so far.