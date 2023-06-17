All rain watches are in place for more than 24 hours. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the North Island, and Marlborough in the south.

MetService said heavy rain and thunderstorms were possible for Bay of Plenty, from Edgecumbe westwards, Tairāwhiti Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay south of Te Pohue.

Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay are still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said heavy rain could cause flooding and damage to roads that were already fragile after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The local council issued a flood warning for the Hikuwai River earlier this morning, but said it appeared to have peaked just below nine metres at 7am on Sunday.

Civil Defence manager Ben Green said while there was a lot of water in the river, it was not hugely concerning.

But Green said people should still take care on the roads, especially in Uawa/Tolaga Bay.

“It’s just wet out there and that’s what we are finding, talking to the area co-ordinator.

“There was power outages and surface flooding on the main road. At this time of the year, it is winter but of course, things are a bit fragile.”

Green said more rain was forecast, but they were likely to be intense downpours with breaks which would help ease flooding.

In Marlborough, heavy rainfall was possible south of Ward.

On Saturday, MetService said: “A low pressure system continues to lie slow moving near the upper North Island tomorrow, directing further periods of rain into eastern parts of both islands.”

All rain watches were in place for more than 24 hours.

MetService said the rainfall may reach warning criteria in all areas under watches.