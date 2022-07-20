Fitzgerald Ave in Christchurch on Thursday morning. Photo / George Heard

Heavy rain and strong winds are lashing Christchurch this morning.

According to Metservice, 30mm had fallen in the city between midnight and 7am.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Banks Peninsula and Canterbury north of Waipara and a strong wind watch has been issued for Canterbury north of Ashburton.

The Canterbury High Country, north of the Rangitata River, is also under a heavy snow watch with the forecaster warning snow could lower to 300 metres.

Several highways in the South Island have been closed because of the severe weather.

The Lewis and Porters passes are closed because of snow. A rockfall has closed SH6 between the intersection with SH65 and Hinehaka Rd.

SH80 Ben Ohau to Mt Cook is closed by a slip but is expected to reopen at 8am.

Meanwhile, the Timaru District Council has declared a state of emergency for the Pleasant Pt Temuka Ward because of the risk of flooding.

A Christchurch Airport spokesperson said there is flooding on some roads around the airport and to use extra care.

Damage to a stop bank along the south side of the Opihi River between Butlers Rd and Kerrytown Rd means the flooding risk could be a threat to life and property.

The council says residents have been doorknocked and evacuated with the help of police.

Floodwaters are starting to recede in Otago and Canterbury, but the village of Lake Ōhau could be cut off for days, RNZ reported.

Waka Kotahi has had a mammoth clean-up job to open roads again across the South Island today.

All road access to Lake Ōhau has been severed, at a time when the village is filled with visitors for the school holidays.

Floodwaters washed out the sole bridge providing access to Lake Ōhau, and the Waitaki District Council says it hopes to have access restored by the weekend.

An aerial view of the intersection of Lake Ōhau Road and State Highway 8. Photo / Supplied

Waitaki mayor Gary Kircher said Lake Ōhau was a very popular place at this time of year, with about 150 visitors staying at the Ōhau Lodge, plus others staying in AirBnBs.

It is also a village with no shops.

"The emergency management team are looking at how they can get some supplies into Lake Ōhau village mainly for those who are staying there longer than they were planning to and don't have enough food."

This morning, Ōhau Lodge owner Mike Neilson led 19 four-wheel drives across a paddock for people who needed to leave.

"We took a convoy of guests who had finished their stay here, and did a convoy and went across the farm paddocks. [I was there] to keep them in order and make sure they didn't wander off and not quite follow the right route and get lost and stuck."

Ōhau resident Hugh Spiers said locals tend to be self-sufficient, but he was still desperate for the bridge to reopen.

A tractor submerged under floodwaters in Omakau on Tuesday. Photo / Shannon Thomson

On Monday he was expecting a long-awaited delivery of Gib board needed to make repairs after a massive fire in the village in 2020.

"We're just on the rebuild programme at the moment after the devastating fires of 2020. We've had floods and fires, and we just don't need locusts. Hopefully that's the next thing that's not going to happen."

Access to Omarama was also cut off yesterday because of flooding, but was restored again this morning.

Asphalt was lifted by the flooding at the Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park. The caravan (right) was shifted more than 4m by floodwaters. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

Omarama Top 10 Holiday park co-owner Irwin Beiboer said they were just starting to assess the extent of the damage, but at least 12 units had been damaged.

"[We] have the fire brigade here pumping the rest of the water away from us, as the water just doesn't go anywhere. The roads are all completely destroyed here at the park, units completely destroyed. There's a lot happening."

The downpour also brought down massive boulders, some the size of a car, along State Highway Six, west of Murchison.

- Additional reporting RNZ