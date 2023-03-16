Heavy rain is expected from 4pm today to 11am tomorrow. Photo / NZME

Bring a raincoat to St Patrick’s Day drinks this evening as heavy rain is expected for the region from 4pm.

A heavy rain watch is in place for areas west of Whakatāne through to 11am Saturday morning, while a heavy rain warning is in place for areas east of Whakatāne.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for Coromandel Peninsula from 1pm Friday through to 5am Saturday.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The warning states 80 to 100mm of rain can be expected over this time with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h expected overnight and Saturday morning.

A complex low-pressure system will move across the country today and during Saturday, and this is preceded by a strong and moist northerly flow, and followed by unsettled west to northwesterlies.

Warnings and watches for heavy rain and severe gales are in place for many areas of the country today.

The region will see showers turn to fine weather by Saturday afternoon.







