Just as the sun has begun to shine after wild weather battered the country earlier this week, forecasts show a sub-tropical low pressure system could bring more rain and wind over the weekend and into next week.

WeatherWatch's head weather analyst Philip Duncan says this forecast is not locked in yet though.

"The forecast this weekend is going to chop and change," he said.

Much of the country had a stormy start to the week but the weather has settled and today most areas are fine and dry.

VIDEO: High pressure on the way – a subtropical low too https://t.co/Z1m1X42xNZ via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) June 15, 2022

However, there is a heavy swell warning in place for Wellington between Cape Terawhiti and Turakirae Head, and in Wairarapa between Turakirae Head and Mataikona.

The conditions could see 4.5m waves forming, the warnings are in place until 3pm today for Wellington and 2pm for Wairarapa.

Today, the lower South Island is expected to feel southerly winds and see showers and even light snow fall in elevated areas.

Heading into the weekend, low pressure systems scattered across the country could bring rain and possibly even thunderstorms to parts of the country on Saturday, said Duncan.

👩‍🍳 So what's next on Mother Nature's menu?



After the strong low (🔵) clears to the east of the country on Tuesday, there will be a brief window of slightly more settled weather.



The focus then shifts to the tropics where a low could brew next weekend & drop southward 👀 pic.twitter.com/xmKpqtaJ8O — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 13, 2022

A high pressure weather system to the south of the country will bring in wintry wind for the South Island while weather analysts will be keeping an eye on a developing low pressure zone in the sub-tropics that could move over the North Island.

"Those two are going to meet up at some point, which produces rain," said Duncan.

Sunday could be windy as south easterly gales sweep across the country due to the high pressure weather system at the bottom of the country. The chilly winds will be pushed from the south and into the North Island, said Duncan.

On Monday, it may be windy in some areas and east coast regions are expected to get showers.

"But unless that low really comes down and into that southerly than we won't see much going on," said Duncan.