The first snowfall of the year is possible today. Porters Pass in Canterbury in August last year. Photo / George Heard

The warm weather felt overnight by many will be short-lived today, with heavy rain on its way and the first brush of snow expected to fall.

Metservice is forecasting a moist northwesterly flow with embedded fronts that will bring periods of heavy rain to the west of the South Island and also parts of the North Island throughout the day.

Snow is possible near Otago, Southland and Southern lakes areas this evening and overnight.

Snow is possible near Otago, Southland and Southern lakes areas this evening and overnight.

In Auckland, temperatures are expected to remain relatively high today but rain is forecast for the late morning and afternoon.

An orange heavy rain warning is in force for Westland until 11am.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Taranaki, Buller, and the Tararua Range until this evening.

It follows a warmer night for many, with temperatures barely dropping below 20C in a number of places.

The severe weather is expected to continue until at least Friday, with morning frosts possible in some places.

Temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees across the North Island from Thursday.