Weather: Fine start to the week before more rain and snow in the south

Auckland is expected to see another relatively fine day today, with cloudy periods and a few morning showers possible. Photo / Alex Robertson

The country will be graced with a settled start to the week before the weather becomes cold as arctic air blankets the country.

Auckland will see relatively fine weather today, with cloudy periods and the chance of a morning shower. The afternoon will see some light winds as westerlies begin to set in.

There will be isolated showers from Waikato to Wellington, which will clear overnight from the Bay of Plenty. Showers may shift to rain in the west tomorrow afternoon or evening.

It is forecast to be mainly fine in Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, with scattered rain developing in Wairarapa tomorrow afternoon.

Buller, Westland and Fiordland are expected to be hit by a few showers, which will turn to rain at times.

Scattered showers will develop in Canterbury, turning to snow above 400 metres late in the afternoon.

Snow will also fall above 300m in Clutha and Southland.

After a relatively fine start to the week in the majority of the country, Tuesday will see the beginning of less settled and cold weather in the south.

This week: A cold southwest flow moves north over New Zealand with several cold fronts spreading bands of rain or showers over the country. Snow is also likely to affect high roads in both Islands.



Check out the latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/VSRfAFXW3g — MetService (@MetService) August 6, 2023

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold southwesterly flow will blanket New Zealand, with an embedded front moving northwards over the South Island late Tuesday and Wednesday, and the North Island early Thursday, according to MetService.

This front is anticipated to bring rain to the South Island later on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as snow to the south and east of the South Island on Wednesday, and potentially the southern and central North Island on Thursday morning.

This snow is expected to cause problems on high country roads, and there is a low chance that snowfall amounts will exceed 500m in sections of Central Otago, inland Dunedin and Fiordland on Wednesday morning.

🎤 And the weather next week is brought to you by.... penguins! 🐧



📦 Get your puffer jackets ready as deliveries of Antarctic air (⚪️) arrive on our shores over the next few days.



🥶Frosty mornings, crisp days and snow flurries at your local ski field are on the way. pic.twitter.com/qvwx54XeHv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 6, 2023

Later on Thursday and Friday, a ridge of high pressure will stretch over New Zealand, although a fresh front may arrive on the South Island late on Friday.

There are road snowfall warnings put in place by MetService today as cold weather begins to turn rain into snow at high altitudes.

Snow is possible on Arthur’s Pass (SH73) from tonight to early Tuesday morning, with one to two centimetres falling above 900m and less falling below 700m.

Snow is anticipated to fall on Porters Pass (SH73) from this evening to early Tuesday morning, with 3-7cm expected above 800m with lesser amounts to 500m.

A few snow showers are forecast on Lindis Pass (SH8) this afternoon, with 1-2cm falling above 900m and less falling below 700m.

Snow is expected to fall on Crown Range Road from early Monday morning to Monday afternoon, when 2-3cm is likely to accumulate above 900m with lesser amounts to 700m.

Snow is forecast to fall on Milford Road (SH94) from early this morning to the afternoon, with 2-4cm likely to collect above 900m and less likely to accumulate below 800m.