By RNZ

Residents in Te Karaka, inland from Gisborne in Tai Rāwhiti, are being asked to evacuate as the Waipaoa River rises.

At about 6am on Sunday Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence said the Waipaoa River level was creeping up to 7m.

Anyone in a low lying area or anyone who felt unsafe should evacuate now, taking their whānau with them as well as pets and pet food supplies, they said.

Metservice has extended the Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne and the Wairoa District until 11am this morning. Another 30-40mm of rain can be expected to add to already substantial totals over the past 2 days. More details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/xAOHj8vDwc — MetService (@MetService) November 25, 2023

Everyone else in the area should be prepare to evacuate if the river level reaches 7.5m.

“Tairāwhiti Emergency Management and Māhaki Tiaki Tangata are closely watching the levels. We will update people as the situation changes,” Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence posted.

Te Karaka Area School had been opened for anyone who needed somewhere to go and as the headquarters for iwi response team Mahaki Tiaki Tangata.

A MetService heavy rain warning was extended until late Sunday morning for Tai Rāwhiti-Gisborne and the Wairoa District of Hawke’s Bay.

“The rain may ease for a time between 7am and 9am then increase again before easing significantly late morning,” forecasters said.

The high rainfall could cause flooding and slips and driving conditions could be hazardous, while waterways could rise rapidly, MetService warned.

The heavy rain and rain warning began on Friday, and up to 180mm had been forecast to fall in that time for some areas.

However the region was vulnerable as it was already saturated, with significant downpours just two weeks ago.

Overnight between Saturday and Sunday the Waipaoa River fell a little before rising again as the rain came back in, Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence said.