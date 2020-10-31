Weather: Early showers today, then a sunny afternoon

From left, Inosha Ranasinghe, Nishi Ranathunga, and Gihani Balasooriya in traditional Sri Lankan dress, performing as part of the Diwali festival. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Pack away the umbrellas - fine weather is expected to break through for most of the country this afternoon.

And while the humid, sticky weather is on the way out, some parts of the country could get as high as 26C today.

Yesterday, Sri Lankan dancers dodged bouts of rain at Auckland's War Memorial Museum but they still brought plenty of colour to a grey day for Diwali celebrations.

MetService forecaster Angus Hines said there would be some morning cloud and a bit of drizzle for parts of the North Island today.

"But all of that clears away before lunch and the afternoon is predominantly sunny with light winds.

"For some central areas, that will be the first time in a number of days that you've had blue sky."

In Auckland, there will be a high of 20C, and highs of 18C are forecast for Wellington and Christchurch. The warmest spot is likely to be Kerikeri with a high of 26C.

There will also be early showers on the eastern side of the South Island today, but that will clear up for a fine, warm afternoon with temperatures of around 20C in most places.

Heavy rain in western parts of the South Island will also fade away, though some showers will continue on the West Coast and in the far south.

Cloudy weather and northerly winds will return to the North Island tomorrow

, and some rain is expected in the afternoon in Auckland. In Wellington, a southerly change will bring cooler temperatures and rain.

Hines said southerly winds will arrive in Christchurch tomorrow, bringing thick cloud and light showers.

"But most of the day is going to be dry and the cloud will break apart for the afternoon."

Parts of the North Island including Auckland got some rain yesterday, but much more is needed to replenish the city's water storage.

Dams in the Hunua and Waitākere ranges are at 67 per cent of capacity - well below the historical average of 92 per cent.