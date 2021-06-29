Weather: Desert Road reopens after snow, ice

MetService Auckland weather: June 30th. Video / MetService

State Highway 1 the Desert Road is open again after being closed due to snow and ice.

Motorists had been asked to detour via SH49 Waiouru and SH46 Rangipo.

In an 8.45am update Waka Kotahi said the state highway was now open, but asked motorists to take extra care and drive to the conditions.

Temperatures were low across the country on Tuesday, with Waiouru on the Desert Road only reaching 2C. Waiouru is forecast to get to 4C on Wednesday.

Central District Police urged drivers to take extra caution to due to unpredictable wintry conditions including snowfall across the Central Plateau, Ohakune and Waiouru areas, and on SH3 between Stratford and Midhurst.

They advised people to avoid or delay any unnecessary travel.

Those who need to travel were advised to exercise caution - assess local road conditions and use snow chains where necessary.

